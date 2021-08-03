Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 10 Epic and Legendary quests – all map challenges

Thanks to the hard work of iFireMonkey we now know what the challenges will be for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 10. As always, there will be a range of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass.

As always, there are multiple epic quests and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000, with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Week 10 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site – 45000 XP

Collect a Grab-itron – 30000 XP

Place video cameras at different landing ship locations – 30000 XP

Visit an Abductor – 30000 XP

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership – 30000 XP

There is a lot to do in Week 10, as Slurpy Swamp has been abducted and you will need to get inside the mothership to visit it. A new weapon has been introduced called a Grabitron, and you will need to place some cameras down to spy on landing ships.

We are currently waiting for the week’s Epic quests to be revealed and will update this article when they are known.