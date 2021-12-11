Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 2 Seasonal quests and challenges

Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brings more Seasonal quests to be completed. As usual, there are 9 seasonal quests for players to finish by traveling the map. Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items.

There are multiple types of challenges this year to add to the weekly seasonal challenges. There are Milestone challenges that players will be able to easily complete by playing the game, along with specific challenges for different characters each week. We will update this guide with the rewards for each quest as soon as they are available.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1 quests and challenges

Damage opponents from 50 or more meters with the MK-Seven Assault Rifle (0/200)

Catch fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake (0/3)

Using Spider-Man’s webshooter, travel 50 meters in one swing (0/1)

Purchase items from characters (0/3)

Use a Med-Mist while sliding (0/1)

Survive storm circles while carrying a weapon of Epic rarity or higher (0/4)

Stash items in a tent (0/2)

Damage opponents with a shotgun (0/1000)

Search chests (0/15)

While most of the weekly seasonal quests are pretty simple to complete, we have linked to any guides that we feel are relevant and helpful so you can finish them as quickly as possible.