Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 10 seasonal quests and challenges

As Fortnite inches closer to its next season, new weekly challenges have arrived for more opportunities at XP and Battle Stars before the current Battle Pass comes to an end. This batch of Week 10 quests in Chapter 3 Season 3 is mostly centered around landing shots with the battle royale’s newest weapons. Though, you can expect some to be much harder than others. Here’s every challenge to come to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 10.

All Week 10 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The week brings seven new challenges that can be completed in any of the game’s battle royale modes. Upon finishing each, you will be rewarded 15,000 XP, so prepare to have at least five Battle Stars come your way. However, it is clear the set of quests are mainly for aggressive players. That is because four will ask that you either deal damage to objects or opponents with one of recently-added guns. You can discover each Week 10 quest and their requirements below.

Damage 10 different objects with one spray of the Charge SMG (0/1)

Damage an opponent with a DMR without aiming down sight (0/100)

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish (0/100)

Travel in a Baller while on water (0/500)

Eliminate a player with the first shot from the Prime Shotgun (0/1)

Drop the Hammer Assault Rifle (0/1)

Bounce on a Crash Pad, a Bouncy Slurpshroom, and Off-road Tires in a single match (0/1)

We will also be linking the harder challenges listed above to guides that should help you earn their rewards with ease. In the meantime, even those who have finished the Battle Pass still have some new cosmetics to look forward to. Fortnite’s Creative mode is currently hosting a Rocket League crossover event which allows players to jump into one jam-packed Team Deathmatch lobby for the chance to unlock four exclusive cosmetics.