Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 11 seasonal quests and challenges

Another week means another new batch of challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and Week 11 may just be the most unique yet. Rather than having an overall theme, the quests in this set wildly differ from one another, so it shouldn’t feel as repetitive as past weeks. More importantly, they even reward those partaking in the game’s current Dragon Ball crossover event. Here’s every seasonal quest and challenge featured in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 11.

All Week 11 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Despite the on-going event, you should still expect each challenge to gift you with 15,000 XP upon completion. It may not sound like a whole a lot, though finishing all seven will total to the grand sum of 105,000 XP. You will also be collecting some of the best weapons, too, as Week 11 tasks players with using the new Kamehameha Mythic and opening Supply Drops. You can find each challenge and their requirements below.

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift (0/1)

Damage a player with a DMR at greater than 75 meter away (0/1)

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha (0/3)

Emote at the Reality Tree (0/1)

Land three times in a single match (0/3)

Open Supply Drops (0/2)

Damage opponent vehicles with the Charge SMG (0/500)

We will also be linking some of the tougher challenges above to step-by-step guides once they go live on August 18 at 9 AM ET. However, players shouldn’t hesitate picking up the new in-game Dragon Ball weapons before then. Those who find and use the Kamehameha Mythic or the Nimbus Cloud Mythic can also earn cosmetics through the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed questline. Its limited-time challenges reward exclusive items inspired by the hit anime series, such as a Shenron Glider and a Dragon Radar Back Bling.