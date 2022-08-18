How to land three times in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Dropping from the Battle Bus has been a signature element in Fortnite due to players typically only having one chance to land wherever they want to. However, it appears this restriction is no more, as one Week 11 challenge tasks players with landing three times in a single match. As impossible as this sounds, there are a few newer items in the battle royale that can help get this done. Here’s how you can land three times within a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

How you can land three times in one match in Fortnite

There are actually multiple ways to land onto the map three times, and you won’t need the Battle Bus to do it. One method for completing this challenge is obtaining the Nimbus Cloud Mythic. The item allows players to shoot up into the sky and redeploy their gliders at any time, so you will simply want to use it three times over to finish the quest. You can find Nimbus Clouds from Capsule Corp Capsules, or they can be purchased at the cost of 250 Gold from Dragon Ball Vending Machines and the Bulma NPC.

If you’re unable to obtain the Nimbus Cloud, another excellent method for landing three times is using a geyser. As marked below, you can find a collection of geysers west of Reality Falls and north of its mushroom farm. These have the same abilities as the Nimbus Cloud, though you will need to wait about 30 seconds for a geyser to heat up and launch you each time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed quests and rewards in Fortnite

Once you have landed three times, the challenge will gift you with 15,000 additional XP. Those wanting to complete all of Week 11’s challenges should prepare to have items even more valuable than the Nimbus Cloud. This is because the set also requires players to elimination opponents with the Kamehameha and open at least two Supply Drops.