Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 9 seasonal quests and challenges

There’s just a little more than a month left of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and that means players will need to start earning some Battle Stars fast in order to obtain the Battle Pass’s best rewards. Luckily, you can gain stars and XP quickly with Week 9’s fresh group of quests. Here is every seasonal quest and challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 9 and how much XP you can expect to return.

All Week 9 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Week 9’s seasonal quests are mainly centered around using Season 3’s latest and greatest items. This includes the recently unvaulted Crash Pads, as one challenge will require that you bounce on three before touching the ground. Don’t worry, most of the others are not as complicated. For instance, the week will gift you XP just for opening chests at Titled Towers. No matter their difficulty, each of the seven quests can lend you 15,000 XP upon completion — meaning more than 100,000 XP can be gained, in total. You can find each new challenge and its requirements below.

Gain shield while Emoting (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (0/500)

Collect seeds from Reality Seed Pods before they stop bouncing (0/3)

Plant or summon a Reality Sapling 30 or more meters away from yourself (0/1)

Open chests at Titled Towers in a single match (0/3)

Bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing (0/1)

Hold a Charge SMG at max charge for three seconds, then damage an opponent (0/1)

Although some challenges should take only seconds to finish, we will be providing links above to guides that should make the harder quests a breeze, too. Of course, if you’re behind on leveling up the Battle Pass, you may also want to look toward other ways to nab XP and Battle Stars. One great method is exploring the best Creative maps for gaining XP in no time.