During Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, players will be tasked with driving around in different “chromed vehicles” on its battle royale map. This quest is a must-do for anyone looking to push forward in the Battle Pass, as it rewards thousands of XP upon completion. The only problem is that these rides cannot be found in the open. Here’s how to drive different types of chromed vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where and how to get chromed vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

At the time of writing, chromed vehicles do not automatically spawn on the island — but there is a way around this. As these are rides decked out in the game’s new Chrome substance, the challenge can be completed by throwing Chrome Splash on different vehicles and taking them for a spin. This new item can be discovered in chests and as ground loot, but they are also guaranteed to drop when chopping down chromed trees. These are currently located in newer POIs, such as Herald’s Sanctum, Lustrous Lagoon, and near Cloudy Condos.

You can then earn the quest’s 20,000 XP reward by splashing Chrome on three different types of rides: cars, pickup trucks, or even ATVs. Better yet, the latest season even gives players the option to make their own Chrome Chests with Chrome Splash. The new chest type is unique in that it always lends an EvoChrome weapon, a gun that evolves in reality once its deals particular amounts of damage. If you’re on the hunt for even more XP, Week 1 brings six other challenges to the battle royale, including doing a slide kick to one of the few Runaway Boulders.