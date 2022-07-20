Forza Horizon 5: How to get to Forest Falls in Hot Wheels Park DLC

Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels DLC includes a brand new map, plus three new biomes that are outside the ones that are in the mainland map in FH5. One such biome is called Forest Falls, a region filled with a lot of trees, and new events to participate in. So, how can you find Forest Falls in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s give you an idea on where this region is on the map.

How to get to Forest Falls in Forza Horizon 5

Forest Falls is the northern-most biome of the Hot Wheels Park. This region is luscious greens, trees, and looks exactly as the name implies: a forest.

Here’s a look at where Forest Falls can be found on the map:

This region is home to a number of events in Forza Horizon 5 events, including a number of tank balloons, and the A Class Pro Qualifier. Upon completing this qualifier, users can unlock the Pro Rank portion of the Hot Wheels Academy, and be able to complete events and missions that need to be done in order to progress in the DLC.

Forest Falls is one of three different biomes that are in the Hot Wheels Park map. The other two biomes are Giant’s Canyon and the Ice Cauldron.