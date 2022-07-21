Forza Horizon 5: How to get to the Duo-naught in the Hot Wheels Park DLC

Thanks to new missions added in Forza Horizon 5, as part of the Hot Wheels Park DLC, users will need to get acquainted with the surroundings pretty quickly. One such new location that is a part of the Hot Wheels Park in the Duo-naught. The Duo-naught can be a bit out of the way, but you will need to find this area in order to complete a Hot Wheels Academy mission. So, where’s the Duo-naught in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a good look.

Related: Forza Horizon 5: Full list of Hot Wheels cars and how to unlock every vehicle

How to get to Duo-naught in Forza Horizon 5

The Duo-naught is in a familiar location on the Forza Horizon 5 map, but it might be not the first place you would look. Where’s the Duo-naught in Hot Wheels Park? Well, first make your way toward one of the three biomes in Hot Wheels Park, the Giant’s Canyon. Giant’s Canyon is filled with high elevation points, and it’s the same area where you can find Hammer Mountain.

The Duo-naught can be found in the southwestern part of Giant’s Canyon, to the west of The Hammer Drop and Hammer Mountain. Here’s where it can be found on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This area of the map is a bit important for the Hot Wheels Academy, especially if you are trying to find some extra points to move past the Pro Rank. In the Pro Rank, there is a Minor mission that asks users to visit the Duo-naught. Users can claim five Medals by completing this mission and finding the Duo-naught.

It might be tough for those who are brand new to the map but follow these steps, and you should find it very fast in your journey throughout Hot Wheels Park.