Forza Horizon 5: How to get to the Ice Cauldron in Hot Wheels Park DLC

One notable characteristic of the mainland Forza Horizon 5 map is that it has a number of different biomes, each including a different kind of terrain. The Hot Wheels DLC expansion map also includes different biomes, with one of those being the Ice Cauldron. As one would expect by the name, this is a chilly and treacherous part of the map, but how can you find it on the map? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to get to the Ice Cauldron

The Ice Cauldron is the western-most biome of the Hot Wheels Park. This region is filled with snow, ice, and yet another volcano that can be found in Forza Horizon 5.

Here’s a look at where the Ice Cauldron can be found on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This region is home to a number of events in Forza Horizon 5 events, including the second chapter of the Hot Wheels Story, and the B Class Pro Qualifier. Upon completing this qualifier, users can unlock the Rookie Rank portion of the Hot Wheels Academy, and be able to complete events and missions that need to be done in order to progress in the DLC.

The Ice Cauldron is one of three different biomes that are in the Hot Wheels Park map. The other two biomes are Giant’s Canyon and Forest Falls.