Full EVO 2022 games schedule and lineup – Every game featured at EVO 2022

This year’s Evolution Championship Series (EVO) will be the first EVO event since 2019. EVO features the biggest fighting games currently being played and some of the best players in the world. This year’s EVO will take place in Las Vegas like the previous years. This year’s lineup includes many mainstays like Street Fighter and Tekken while including some new blood like Melty Blood: Type Lumina. EVO has released the full lineup and schedule on its website, which fans can check out to see when each tournament starts.

The full lineup of games in EVO 2022

Image via Bandai Namco

EVO 2022 includes some of the most popular fighting games, though the event will have some notorious admissions. EVO announced the lineup in March, and Super Smash Bros. was not part of the lineup, which is a blow to the event. However, the event will still include many classic games like the most recent entries in the Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and King of Fighters series. Below is the full list of all the games in EVO 2022:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear Strive

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Tekken 7

The King of Fighter XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

The full schedule for EVO 2022

EVO 2020 and EVO 2021 got canceled because of the controversy with then EVO CEO Joey Cueller and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. EVO 2022 will be the first EVO in years and has a lot to live up to. All events in EVO 2022 are scheduled in Pacific Time. The full schedule of the event has been shared on the EVO official website, and it is listed below:

EVO Day One (Aug. 5)

EVO Day Two (Aug. 6)

Main Stage — Evo Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Top 8 — 10 am to 2 PM PT Melty Blood: Type Lumina Top 8 — 2 to 5 PM PT Granblue Fantasy: Versus Top 8 — 5 to 8 PM PT Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 8 — 8 PM to 12 AM PT

Stage 2 — Evo2 Guilty Gear Strive Pools — 10 AM to 6 PM PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 96 — 8 to 9 PM PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 24 — 9 to 11 PM PT

Stage 3 — Evo3 Tekken 7 Pools — 10 AM to 6 PM PT Tekken 7 Top 48 — 7 to 10 PM PT

Stage 4 — Evo4 Granblue Fantasy: Versus Pools — 10 AM to 12 PM PT Granblue Fantasy: Versus Top 24 — 12 to 2 PM PT MultiVersus Top 32 — 3 to 5 PM PT MultiVersus Finals — 5 PM PT

Stage 5 — Evo5 Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Pools — 10 AM to 7 PM PT Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Top 48 — 7 to 10 PM PT

Stage 6 — Evo6 Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools — 10 AM to 4 PM PT Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 24 — 5 to 7 PM PT

Stage 7 — Evo7 King of Fighters XV Pools — 10 AM to 6 PM PT King of Fighters XV Top 48 — 7 to 10 PM PT

Stage 8 — Team Spooky Vortex Gallery Community Tournaments — 10 AM to 10 PM PT



EVO Championship Sunday (Aug. 7)