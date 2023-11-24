Genshin Impact: Should You Pull for Ayato or Cyno in 4.2 Phase 2?

If you choose to pull during phase two of Genshin Impact 4.2, you have a shot at a pair of fantastic Main DPS characters and a trio of equally useful 4-star characters. No matter your playstyle or elemental preference, there’s something to love about this selection.

Genshin banners have recently been filled with main, on-field DPS options lately, offering such amazing characters and Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Lyney phase after phase. 4.2 phase two doesn’t bring any new characters to the table, instead choosing to rerun two high-quality options from years past: Cyno and Kamisato Ayato. Both options can easily round out a team in progress or guide the building of a new one. Here are our recommendations on who you should pull for.

Related: Genshin Impact: Best Way To Optimize Your Team With A New Character

Should You Pull for Cyno in Genshin Impact?

Image via HoYoverse

Cyno was first introduced in update 3.1 during the Sumeru portion of Genshin’s main story quest. He’s a powerful on-field Electro DPS, one of only two of his kind in the game. His playstyle revolves around his Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by his Elemental Burst, which augments both his Normal Attack and Elemental Skill to be vastly more effective at applying Electro damage and status. As such, he works fantastically in Burgeon, Hyperbloom, and Electro-Charge teams, but any composition that can use top-tier Electro reactions will see a lot of value in adding Cyno as its DPS.

Cyno uses a Spear for his Normal Attacks, but on their own, they aren’t much to write home about. Without entering his Pactsworn Pathclearer state, Cyno’s normals are a simple four-hit combo, a charging lunge, and a standard plunge.

Cyno’s Elemental Skill, Chasmic Soulfarer, is a fast-moving thrust that deals good but not fantastic Electro damage and moves Cyno a moderate distance in one direction. It’s primary use is when the Pactsworn Pathclearer state is online, as using his Skill with the state active creates an AoE of Electro damage that also extends the duration of the state, ensuring Cyno’s damage remains high for as long as possible.

Cyno’s Elemental Burst, called Wolf’s Swiftness, activates the Pactsworn Pathclearer state, which empowers his Normal Attacks with Electro damage, and he gains vastly increased Elemental Mastery and solid interruption resistance. He also gets immunity to Electro-Charged reaction damage, and depending on what he’s fighting, that might come in very handy.

The remaining parts of Cyno’s kit provide him with additional damage output for his active Pactsworn Pathclearer state. His first Ascension Talent, Featherfall Judgement, allows him to enter a stance while the state is online, and using his Skill in that state increases his Skill damage by 35% as well as firing three bolts that deal Electro damage. His level four Ascension Talent, Authority Over the Nine Bows, increases his Pactsworn Pathclearer state by 150% and the bolt damage from his Featherfall Judgement stance by 250%.

Should You Pull for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact?

Image via HoYoverse

Don’t let Kamisato Ayato‘s friendly face fool you: he’s a master swordsman, and a fantastic Hydro DPS built for close-range encounters and any team that can use strong Hydro application (which is to say, most of them). Like Cyno, Ayato’s kit centers around an active state, but in this case, it’s activated by his Elemental Skill, not his Burst. Also unlike Cyno, Ayato’s Burst does not directly buff his Skill, instead offering supplemental damage on top of what he’d deal normally.

Ayato’s Normal Attacks are very straightforward: a five-hit combo, a quick charged slash, and a mid-air plunge. Using his Skill makes them much more powerful, but on their own, they’re useful, but not super strong.

To get the most out of Ayato, you need to master using his Elemental Skill, Kamisato Art: Kyouka. Activating it does several things. Most importantly, it allows Ayato to enter the Takimeguri Kanka state, which enhances his normal attacks with Hydro. Hitting an enemy while in this state grants the Namisen effect, causing his attack damage to increase based on his maximum HP, based on how many stacks of Namisen he has. He starts with 4 stacks, with additional stacks earned once every 0.1 seconds based on his attacks. Ayato also creates a watery double that eventually explodes and gains improved interruption resistance. He cannot, however, use Charged or Plunging attacks with his state active, and using his Skill again will reset the state to its default output.

Ayato’s Burst creates an AoE that deals continuous Hydro damage to everything inside it, as well as increasing the Normal Attack damage of all characters within. If your Sub-DPS or Support characters can get value here, Ayato’s Burst is great for them.

The remainder of Ayato’s kit grants additional stacks of Namisen both for activating his Skill and when the watery double it creates explodes. His level four Ascension regenerates two Energy every second so long as he is off-field and his current energy is under 40.

How Are the 4-Star Characters in Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase II?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The three 4-star offerings in Genshin Impact 4.2 are a bit on the crazy side. Two of them can vastly increase the effectiveness of entire teams, and the third is a solid bit of Dendro application in one of the cutest packages in Genshin Impact.

The 4-star character you really want to pull during 4.2 phase two is Xiangling. She might be free at Constellation 0, but getting her to C4 vastly increases her damage potential. Kuki Shinobu is an absolutely fantastic Electro support character, providing Electro application and healing all in one package, from both her Skill and Burst. Hyperbloom teams love her. Kirara is a solid Dendro applier and shielder who also provides some quality traversal mechanics out of combat.

Final Conclusions: Cyno

Pull for Cyno if you enjoy bad jokes and are looking for the only Electro Main DPS in Genshin who works well in any team that relies on Electro reactions.

if you enjoy bad jokes and are looking for the only Electro Main DPS in Genshin who works well in any team that relies on Electro reactions. Don’t pull for Cyno if you’ve already heavily invested in other Electro sub-DPS and support characters who provide the same or better Electro application without being bound to on-field status.

Final Conclusions: Kamisato Ayato

Pull for Ayato if you want a technical but satisfying Hydro DPS powerhouse that attacks with style, and flair, and who can do a bit to empower other members of your team.

if you want a technical but satisfying Hydro DPS powerhouse that attacks with style, and flair, and who can do a bit to empower other members of your team. Don’t pull for Ayato if you already have a Hydro DPS like Neuvillette or Childe, or are full of Hydro characters and don’t need to add another one to your roster.

You can also not pull for either of them if you’re low on Primogems or want to save for Raiden Shogun, who’s coming in phase two of update 4.3.