Best Kamisato Ayato build in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka’s elder brother Ayato is now playable in Genshin Impact. The Head of the Kamisato Clan is a Hydro character and excels at elemental damage. His kit is pretty straightforward, and the character can fit into several team comps. That said, if you were lucky enough to pull him but don’t know his most optimal build, refer to the guide below.

Weapons

Although there are several suitable options for Ayato, his signature weapon Haran Geppaku Futsu is easily the best one for him. It has a high base attack stat and increases Crit Rate, and it also boosts the user’s elemental damage, which is vital for Ayato.

If you cannot obtain Ayato’s signature weapon, Primordial Jade Cutter is an excellent alternative. It provides a similar DPS output as a Haran Geppaku Futs and grants additional HP to the user. However, both Haran Geppaku Futs and Primordial Jade Cutter are 5-star weapons that are generally hard to acquire. If you don’t have either weapon, you can also use The Black Sword or Amenoma Kaguechi.

Artifacts

Like most characters, it’s best to use Artifacts that boost Crit Rate, Crit DMG and ATK% on Ayato. Furthermore, Ayato’s kit revolves around Elemental damage, so it’s vital to have the Energy Recharge attribute in your Artifact set. Echoes Of An Offering 4-Piece Set is the perfect set for Ayato as its passive Valley Rite has a 36% chance of increasing Normal Attack Damage by 70%. The passive can be triggered every 0.2s, and the likelihood of it triggering increases by 20% every time it fails to occur. If you cannot farm the Echoes Of An Offering set, you can also use the Heart of Depth set, which boosts the Hydro and Normal Attack Damage.