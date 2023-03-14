Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 1 guide – Heat Deflection

Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update saw the return of the Vibro-Crystal event from previous updates, bringing with it some high-octane horde mode-esque gameplay and unnecessarily complex explanations for game mechanics that are actually pretty straightforward. Vibro-Crystal Verification runs until March 27, and the first challenge, Heat Deflection, offers a good opportunity to ease in to the gameplay. Here’s how to rack up a high score.

Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification Heat Deflection challenges and rewards

After starting the event, you’ll face your first challenge. Heat Deflection will pit you against two 2.5-minute waves of enemies with the goal of taking as many of them out as possible and racking up points. The first wave will consist of Hydro Slimes, various types of Shrooms, Geovishaps, and Hydro Mimics like you’ll find in the battle with the Oceanid. The second wave will comprise Cryo Abyss Mages, Crackling Axe Mitachurls, and Ruin Guards, Cruisers, Destroyers, and Scouts.

Killing enemies will get you points, and as we all know, points mean prizes. There are three levels of rewards available for the challenge, for scoring 500, 1000, and 2000 points respectively:

500 points — 70 Primogems, 20000 Mora, and 2 Lustrous Stone from Guyun

— 70 Primogems, 20000 Mora, and 2 Lustrous Stone from Guyun 1000 points — 20000 Mora, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 5 Luminous Sands from Guyun

— 20000 Mora, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 5 Luminous Sands from Guyun 2000 points — 2000 Mora, 3 Mystic Enhancement Ore

How to get a high score in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification Heat Deflection

The key in this challenge is the Vaporize elemental reaction. Not only does the challenge have a unique Ley Line Disorder that will trigger a shockwave that will deal AOE damage whenever you set off a Vaporize reaction, but one of the Vibro-Crystal Harmonics choices also hinges on it. Setting up your Harmonics correctly can result in getting a significant boost to your attack or Pyro damage output — depending on your preferred method of dealing damage — every time you trigger the reaction.

Focusing on setting off Vaporize reactions means stacking both your teams with Pyro and Hydro fighters. Luckily, three of the four trial characters on offer fit the bill — namely Hu Tao and Yoimiya for Pyro, and Xingqiu for Hydro. If you’re lacking in powerful Pyro or Hydro characters in your regular line up, these three will get you on the right track. Xingqiu in particular is widely considered to be one of the best Hydro supports in the game, and his Elemental Burst will allow the rest of your party to afflict Hydro with their own attacks even when he’s off the field.

If you’ve managed to net another handy Hydro character for your other team, like Yelan who can afflict Hydro on several enemies at once with her Elemental Skill, you’ll be burning through enemies in no time. However, if you don’t have a viable Hydro character for your second team, all is not necessarily lost. Putting an Anemo character in your first team, which will be facing off against a lot of Hydro-charged enemies, will help to affect the remaining enemies with Hydro, allowing you to set up a Vaporize reaction with your Pyro characters.

All this should have you mowing down enemies in no time and easily hitting the 2000-point threshold for the best rewards. However, if for some reason you’re struggling to crest that peak even with the trial characters in hand, consider changing the difficulty level. Higher difficulties will see you facing off against stronger enemies, but point values will be doubled or quadrupled, potentially allowing you to hit your goals more easily than in normal mode. It should be noted, however, that the higher difficulty levels don’t offer any bonus rewards themselves — they just give more points for each defeated enemy.