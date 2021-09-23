How to access inventory, map, messenger, and other important Diablo 2: Resurrected tools

Over the past decade or so, game devs have really streamlined the way in-game tools are accessed: M for map, Tab for inventory and character screens, the works. However, instead of updating to this new standard, Diablo II: Resurrected decided to stick to their OG hotkeys.

While that might be a nice touch for older fans, new players (or ones that don’t remember) might have a rough time figuring out how they’re supposed to interact with their tools, so let’s break ’em down.

Inventory– I

Considering Diablo games are so loot-heavy, inventory management is vital. Press the I button to look at all the gear you’re wearing and carrying.

Map– Tab

The best way to know if you’ve cleared out a dungeon is by checking the map, which can only be accessed using the Tab button. Quite a few Diablo missions are just “clear the dungeon”, so not getting lost or missing any corners is valuable to your success.

Quest– Q

It’s really, really easy to skip through dialogue in the game (all it takes is an accidental left click to end an entire monologue) so Quest journals are sometimes the only way to know what to do next. Hit Q and the Quest tab should open, telling you your next objective and how to get there.

Character stats– A

Each time you level up, you get to add more points into Strength, Dexterity, Vitality, and Energy. Keep track of these and your resistances by hitting the A button. There, you can level up your stats, too.

Skill tree– T

The skill tree is the most important part of making amazing character builds like the Summonmancer, Whirlwind Barbarian, or the Dragon Talon Kicksin Assassin. Using the T button to access the skill tree can help make sure you’re going down the right path for your favorite build, or can catch up on some skill points you might have not used yet.

Hireling– O

A major aspect of Diablo II is also managing and gearing up your mercenary companion. To open to their screen and give them a helm, armor, or weapons, press O.

Messenger– M or Enter

Diablo II does allow for multiplayer experiences, so if you’re not using Discord or Teamspeak, this Messenger feature can be pretty important for you and your friends. To access chat, just hit M or Enter and a nice chat window will open that should share anything you type with any friends in your game.

Help– H

If you forget all of this the second you close this webpage, don’t fear– clearly someone knew it was kind of confusing. If you hit the H button, it will tell you all about how to open your character stats, quest journal, hireling inventory, and other important screens. This pop-up also will help explain that you can highlight items on the ground using the Alt button, run using Ctrl, the durability level of your gear, and even more helpful little tips to explain what’s happening on your screen.

Surprise Bonus: Generation Mode– G

In the Help page, you will find this unique little line that says Generation Mode. Now, if you hit the G button the graphic on your screen will be pixelated so that it looks a lot more like the original game. Is that super functional? Nah, but it can be a top-tier nostalgia trip that old fans might really enjoy.

How to Change These

By now, if you still hate all these different hotkeys, don’t worry, you can change them. All you have to go into your game, hit Esc, and then click on “options.” Once there, go into your controls tab and click on each tool. When you have them highlighted, you can use your keyboard to replace the OG hotkey with one that you prefer. So yes, your Map can turn into M and your Inventory can be Tab. All it takes is a few clicks and you can modernize your Diablo experience.

If that’s too annoying or confusing, you also can use the small, square buttons underneath your stamina bar (to the right of your health globe) to access these screens. Some people can also find that tedious and inefficient, but it’s all up to personal preference.