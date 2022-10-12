One of the longest quest lines in Disney Dreamlight Valley is that of Anna. She and Kristoff share a quest line where she tries to restore Kristoff’s memories after he loses them. Once Kristoff gets his memories back, it is time to help Elsa out. In a reference to the movie, Anna gives you the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman quest which focuses on helping Elsa feel happy once more. This guide will show you how to complete the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? quest guide

After restoring Kristoff’s memories, Anna will have one final quest for you but you need to raise her Friendship Level to level 10 before she will give it to you. Once that is completed, talk to Anna and she will ask you to help her cheer Elsa up because she has seemed upset lately. There may be an answer in an old book inside Anna’s speaking to Anna, head over to her house and search the library to find a Book of Portraits.

Talk to Anna and she will also suggest making a Birthday Cake for Elsa. This is a five-star dessert that is sure to put a smile on her face. To make the Birthday Cake, you will need the following ingredients:

Cocoa Bean

Wheat

Sugarcane

Eggs

Butter

After gathering the ingredients for the Birthday Cake, head over to a cooking station and make it. Once that is complete, bring the cake and the Book of Portraits to Elsa.

After speaking to Elsa, return to Anna and she will want to make a Snow Family for Elsa to remind her of when they were young. You will need the following materials:

40 Snowballs

12 Pebbles

8 Fabric

8 Dry Wood

4 Carrots

Once all the materials are gathered, talk to Anna before crafting the Snow Family at a crafting station.

Place the Snow Family in the Forest of Valor wherever you think it fits best. Immediately afterward, Anna will have everyone gathered around the Snow Family to take a large family picture. Talk to Anna after the picture to complete the quest and get the Fall’s Bounty Gown as a reward.