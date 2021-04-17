How to complete the Harley Quinn Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has come, and with it, the next challenge in BitLife. This week, players will have to complete the Harley Quinn Challenge. You’ll have to become the better half of the Clown Prince of Crime’s heart.

Here are all of the tasks you need to do to complete the Harley Quinn Challenge.

Be born a female in the United States.

Practice gymnastics

Work as a psychiatrist

Rob a bank with a croquet mallet

Escape from prison

The first task for this challenge is a straightforward one. You’ll have to start over or continue life as a female born in the United States. We recommend choosing to start over as you’ll need to be at a younger age for the next step.

If you want to practice gymnastics, you’ll have to enroll in the gymnastics extracurricular activity at your school. This option becomes available when you hit middle school. For the program to accept your character, you’ll need to have a high level of fitness and athletics. If you’re having trouble being accepted for this activity, make sure your character is going on walks whenever possible, and you’re working out at the gym. You can only do this activity in middle school and university. We don’t appear to see it popping up when the character is in high school.

Once you graduate high school, you’ll need to enroll in college and attempt to go down the psychology major to become a psychiatrist. You’ll need to go through the program and then attend medical school after graduating from college. Your character’s smarts and grades will need to remain as high as possible to be accepted. After finishing medical school, you can then apply for the psychiatrist role.

The next step is for your character to attempt to rob a bank. You want to make sure you only do this once you’ve completed the previous tasks because you’re likely going to jail after robbing the bank. When you’re ready to rob a bank, make sure the option to use, a croquet mallet is available. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not, so long as your character uses the croquet mallet. From here, you’ll likely go to jail, which goes hand in hand with the final step.

Now, to finish the Harley Quinn challenge, you need to escape jail. Escaping jail can be extremely tricky as it involves a mini-game where you need to outsmart the guards protecting your cell. When you make it to freedom, the challenge is finished.

After completing the challenge, your account will receive an appearance item that you can wear on any character made on your profile.