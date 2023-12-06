How to Complete the Jack’s The Scientific Method Friendship Quest in DDV

Everyone wants to be friends with The Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But are you willing to shower him with gifts and complete all his friendship quests?

Jack has got to be one of the coolest characters to join the Valley. I’m always vying to impress him, hoping he’ll decide to call my Valley home. However, there are a couple of steps in his second Friendship quest, The Scientific Method. In this guide, we’ll go over every step in this quest to become best buddies with Jack Skellington.

How to Find Jack in the Vitalys Mines in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To find Jack in DDV, enter the Vitalys Mines and keep walking forward. When you reach the end of the railroad, take a left to spot a rock with potion drawings.

Head inside to find Jack inside his makeshift lab. After speaking with him, he’ll ask that you make a Scientific Kit for The Scientific Method in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make a Scientific Kit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Scientific Kit in DDV, you’ll need the following ingredients:

12x Softwood , which can be gathered at the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, the Forest of Valor, and the Glade of Trust. Alternatively, you can buy it from Kristoff’s Stall.

, which can be gathered at the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, the Forest of Valor, and the Glade of Trust. Alternatively, you can buy it from Kristoff’s Stall. 8x Coal Ore , which can be mined from any Rock Spot or bought from Kristoff’s Stall.

, which can be mined from any Rock Spot or bought from Kristoff’s Stall. 4x Empty Vial , which can be crafted with 3x Glass. You can get Glass by refining sand and Coal ore or buy it from Kristoff.

, which can be crafted with 3x Glass. You can get Glass by refining sand and Coal ore or buy it from Kristoff. 3x Fabric , which can be crafted with 3x Cotton. You can get Cotton seeds from Goofy’s Stall at the Sunlit Plateau.

, which can be crafted with 3x Cotton. You can get Cotton seeds from Goofy’s Stall at the Sunlit Plateau. 3x Iron Ingots, which can be crafted with 5x Iron ore and 1x Coal

Once you’ve gathered everything, head to the nearest crafting station and make a Scientific Kit for Jack Skellington.

How to Get Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next step in Jack’s Friendship Quest in DDV is to get 3 Nightshards, which you can craft from refining 3x Onyx or digging from Sparkling Mounds anywhere on the map. I’d recommend going digging for Night Shards instead of crafting, as finding 9 Onyx can be pretty time-consuming.

How to Find Potions Inside Merlin’s House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After speaking with Merlin, it’s time to find four potions inside Merlin’s Library. Here’s where you can find every potion for The Scientific Method in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Yellow Potion: on the shelf to the door’s left.

on the shelf to the door’s left. Green Potion: on the potion shelf next to the window on the left wall.

on the potion shelf next to the window on the left wall. Blue Potion: on top of the desk in front of the door.

on top of the desk in front of the door. Purple Potion: lying on the floor next to a bookshelf to the door’s right.

Now that you’ve got all the potions, it’s time to head back to Jack.

What is The Right Potion to Place on The Night Thorn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To avoid looking like a silly goof, you’ll want to place the yellow potion on The Night Thorn in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Night Thorn is a big purple thorn inside the Vitalys mines. To find it, head to where Jack built his lab; it’s right outside.

The correct potion is the Yellow Potion because it “makes forgotten memories spring forth.” All the other potions serve other, unrelated purposes.

With this step out of the way, you’ll have completed Jack Skellington’s Friendship quest in DDV.