The weekend has arrived, along with the Sinderella Challenge in BitLife. This weekend you will need to work your way through dealing with step-parents and step-siblings, while also joining royalty. There’s a lot in this challenge, and there will be some difficulties in attempting to complete it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Sinderella Challenge in BitLife.

All Sinderella Challenge tasks

These are all of the tasks you need to complete the Sinderella Challenge.

Be born a female commoner

Murder a step-parent and step-sibling

Become a housekeeper

Attend 5+ parties

Marry into royalty

The first thing you will need to do is create a character. This character will need to be new, or you may already have one that began as a female commoner. A character who is a commoner will need to have no connections to any royal family.

After you’ve done that, the next step is to murder a step-parent and step-sibling. This task will be difficult because you will need your mother or father to remarry following a divorce. Our best advice for this is to reroll your character until you only have one mother or father at the beginning of the game. Then, these parents typically remarry down the line and have a kid. We recommend waiting until the two in the marriage have another kid together. Once they do, under the Crimes tab you can choose to murder your step-parent and step-sibling from a variety of random choices. We recommend picking an option where it does lead back to you, such as poison or pushing them down the stairs.

With that out of the way, your character needs to become a housekeeper. You will be able to do this under the occupation category, and it will be a full-time job. Your character does not require experience for this role, but they still need to interview for it. Unfortunately, the job may not be there, and you will need to refresh the page by closing out of the application and then turning it back on. Doing this prevents you from losing any of your years with your character, and it gives you a full list of new jobs.

When your character becomes a housekeeper, the next step is to attend five parties. You can do this by going to the Relationships tab, and choosing to party with a friend or a family member. You will need to do this multiple times.

The final thing you need to do is marry royalty. This can be exceptionally difficult as royalty can be challenging to locate. We recommend trying to find them through dating, and you will want to be famous yourself. You can become famous by becoming a Social Media influencer, by becoming a writer, or by becoming a famous movie star after you’ve character has been a housekeeper.

With all of that completed, you will have finished the Sinderella Challenge. You will receive a random appearance item for your account after these tasks have been finished.