During your time in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will be tasked with completing a bunch of different quests from the various residents. Remy, the masterful chef in charge of Chez Remy, will eventually task you with collecting additional flavors to increase your cooking capabilities. One of these flavors, Slush Ice, is obtained by completing the quest called The Unknown Flavor. This guide will show you how to complete The Unknown Flavor in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Unknown Flavor quest guide

Before you can even start this quest, you first need to increase Remy’s Friendship Level to the maximum which is level 10. This may take a little while but can be done quickly by giving him his favorite gifts and the day and hanging out with him. When you finally get his Friendship Level to 10 and complete all of his previous quests, Remy will give you The Unknown Flavor quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start the quest by talking to Remy. He will tell you that he wants your help to make a dessert. Unfortunately, he doesn’t know exactly how to make it. That is where Merlin comes in. Talk to Merlin and he will task you with collecting Purified Night Shards. Purified Night Shards are made using the following materials:

5 Night Shards

1 Dream Shard

You will be required to make three Purified Night Shards. Once you have them crafted, you will be tasked with finding an NPC who is capable of crushing them. While there are some pretty strong NPCs in the valley like Maui, it is Wall-E who will be doing the crushing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Wall-E and he will be happy to crush the Purified Night Shards for you. Afterward, you will need to collect 15 Snowballs. These can be gathered by using your pickaxe to break the ice spikes in the Frozen Heights. You can also get Snowballs by digging up the ground in the Frozen Heights. Once you have the Snowballs, make the Slush Ice at a crafting table and bring it to Remy.

Related: How to make Greek Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

After giving the Slush Ice to Remy, he will ask you to make some Vanilla Ice Cream. Luckily, he will also give you the recipe for it. You need the following ingredients to make the ice cream:

Slush Ice

Vanilla

Sugarcane

Milk

The ingredients required to make the ice cream can be found on Dazzle Beach and the Sunlit Plateau. You can also purchase the Milk and Slush Ice from the Chez Remy pantry. Bring the Vanilla Ice Cream to Remy to complete the quest and unlock the Kitchen Shelf.