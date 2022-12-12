How to craft TM 045 Venoshock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet holds more than 150 TMs, with several having damage bonuses in particular situations. For instance, TM 045 Venoshock can deal additional damage to opponents if they already poisoned. The move is even super effective against some of the game’s most common types of Pokémon, making it a must-have when facing Gym Leaders and the Elite Four. This guide will breakdown all the resources needed to create Venoshock and everything you can expect from the TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 045 Venoshock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you are able to craft Venoshock, trainers must first earn a copy of the TM by beating Mela and the Team Star Fire Crew that is directly west of Artazon. You can then head to a Pokémon Center’s TM Machine to make Venoshock with 3,000 League Points, three Toxel Sparks, and three Salandit Gas. If you have yet to find these resources, you can pick up Toxel Sparks by defeating Toxel or Toxtricity, while Salandit Gas is dropped by wild Salandit and its evolve form, Salazzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a poison-type, TM 045 Venoshock is super effective when used against all Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon, so having it while facing trainers like Brassius can prove incredibly handy. Aside from Steel Pokémon, all other types of opponents will be dealt twice as much damage if they are already poisoned. Thus, we recommend having Venoshock in the same moveset as the deadly Sludge Bomb or Poison Gas. You should also make multiple copies of the TM, as it can be given to an assortment of Pokémon. For one, those who catch Toxtricity during their chase for these materials can lend it to the monster.