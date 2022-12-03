How to craft TM 148 Sludge Bomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Did you ever wonder what the best skill your Poison-type Pokémon could learn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Well, Sludge Bomb is a very powerful Poison move that has a decent chance of poisoning the enemy, on top of the high damage it deals. However, many Pokémon don’t naturally learn this move, which means you will need to craft it. So, to help you defeat all your opponents with poison explosions, here is how you can craft TM 148 Sludge Bomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 148 Sludge Bomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Sludge Bomb TM 148 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, before you can craft TM 148 Sludge Bomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it. Though players could find a Pokéball with the TM inside in the wild, the easiest way to get TM 148 is by defeating Team Star Fighting Crew boss Eri and getting the large batch of craftable TMs from Cassiopeia.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Sludge Bomb TM needs 10000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

Related: How to craft TM 158 Focus Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get the Croagunk Poison, Grimer Toxin, and Foongus Spores materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Croagunk, Grimer, and Foongus defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Sludge Bomb move is a Poison-type special attack with 90 power, 100% accuracy, and 10 PP uses. With that much power, Sludge Bomb can easily be considered one of the best Poison-type moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as it can easily overwhelm Fairy and Grass types.