How to deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish. All through the season, Sanchez has been doing some experiments with the alien tech, so this is clearly another of his strange plans.

To find the saucer, the best place to go to is the Green Steel Bridge, marked by the number one arrow on the map below. Underneath the bridge, you can find a saucer that is hidden by some bushes. Just jump inside and then head for the Satellite Base beside Weeping Woods, which is Defiant Dish.

When you get there, just drop off the saucer so that Sanchez can do whatever his elaborate plans call for, and you will earn yourself a smooth 30,000 XP for your Battle Pass.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 12 Legendary Challenges

Week 12 Epic Challenges