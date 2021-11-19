How to farm Treasure Goblins in Diablo 3

Grinding and loot are the name of the game for the most hardcore Diablo III fans. One of the best ways to acquire those is through Treasure Goblins. They are randomly spawning monsters that carry large gear, ingredients, and money caches on them. All you have to do is catch and kill them.

There are certain dungeons that are fairly easy to navigate and clear if you’re just looking for those little greedy creatures. Whether you’re coveting their hordes or trying to get one to drop the Treasure Goblin Portal to their realm, you should make the wisest decisions you can to grind out your goals. There is a handful in each Act of the game, so let’s break down where you should go.

Act I

Cave of the Moon Clan in the Southern Highlands

The entirety of the Northern Highlands (most notably Leoric’s Manor)

Royal Crypts

Cathedral Level 2 and walk backward to Leoric’s Passage

Weeping Hollow

Act II

Use the Ancient Waterway waypoint to go up ant through Western Channel Level 1 and 2

Use the Ancient Waterway waypoint and go right to clear Eastern Channel Level 1 and 2

Travel to City of Caldeum and go to the Sewers of Caldeum

Teleport to Stinging Winds, go directly South as much as possible until you hit the Black Canyon Mines, and then teleport out

Act III

Arreat Crater Levels 1 and 2

Tower of the Cursed Levels 1 and 2

Towers of the Damned Levels 1 and 2

Rakkis Crossing

Caverns of Frost Levels 1 and 2

The Bridge of Korsikk

Act IV and V

Gardens of Hope Levels 1, 2, and 3

Silver Spire Levels 1 and 2

The Pandemonium Fortress Levels 1 and 2

Types of Treasure Goblins

While you might be looking for these loot gremlins just because they are always carrying such helpful things, some versions of Treasure Goblins are more useful than others. So, during those rare times when you run into two at once, here’s our hierarchy of worst to best goblins:

Menagerist : Non-combat pets

: Non-combat pets Gilded Baron : Gold

: Gold Gem Hoarder: Gems

Gems Odious Collector: Ingredients

Ingredients Rainbow Goblin : Opens a portal to Whimsyshire

: Opens a portal to Whimsyshire Insufferable Miscreant: Drops rarer armor and gear, but has pesky allies

Drops rarer armor and gear, but has pesky allies Blood Thief: Blood shards

Blood shards Gelatinous Sire: Splits into smaller versions of itself, but the minis give bonus gear and money

Splits into smaller versions of itself, but the minis give bonus gear and money Malevolent Tormentor: Drops legendary items but does teleport

Bonus Tips:

The key to Goblin farming is efficiency and speed. So when you’re picking gear, anything that adds to your movement is great. For example, wear the Legendary Item Homing Pads, which will let you teleport places without being interrupted by nearby monsters. Another great item is the Illusory Boots, which means you’ll never get caught on hordes. Instead, you can just walk right through them.