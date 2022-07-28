How to find the coolest player on the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

It is no secret that the seasonal quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 are some of the most complicated yet. For instance, Week 8 of the battle royale will ask players to locate the coolest player on the island. This can lead many to meet as many NPCs and opponents as possible until they run into the hippest of them all. So, who exactly is the coolest person on the map, and where could they be? Here’s how to find them in this Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 challenge.

Where to find the coolest player in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In typical Fortnite fashion, the challenge of finding the coolest person on the island is more of a lighthearted riddle — with the answer being you! Although it surely isn’t hard to discover your own character each game, the quest is actually tasking players to find and look into a mirror to complete it. Luckily, you can discover mirrors above bathroom sinks in almost any home on the island. This includes the homes northeast of Condo Canyon, north of Sleepy Sound, and those on the left side of Tilted Towers — just to name a few.

Once you’ve placed your character in front of a mirror, the quest will then be completed, and a sweet 15,000 XP should be put toward your next Battle Pass level. The Week 8 quest has released alongside six other challenges, such as the task of throwing a fish back into the water and dealing explosive damage while looking away. However, if you want to unlock some free cosmetics, the game’s No Sweat Summer questlines currently give players the opportunity to unlock a free Back Bling, an Emote, and much more.