Where to Find Blasters & How to Get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

You will find several creatures while exploring LEGO Fortnite, and these enemies have the chance to drop helpful resources that you can use back at your village. The Blaster is one of these monsters that you can find, and it has a good chance to drop Blast Cores from it.

Blast Cores are a resource you’ll need to find as you progress through your LEGO Fortnite world, and you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to seek them out. You’ll need several pieces of equipment to protect yourself, and Blasters have a chance to appear in a specific location. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Blasters and how to get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Find Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

Blasters have a chance to appear in the lava caves inside the desert biome in LEGO Fortnite. These caves that you can exclusively find in the desert require a large amount of heat resistance to survive within them.

I was able to find a Blaster while exploring the lava caves, and they are not easy to deal with. On top of double-checking to make sure you have enough heat resistance to protect yourself from the harsh elements of this environment, the Blaster is exceptionally aggressive. Like the Sand Roller and the Roller that you can also find in your LEGO Fortnite world, the Blaster will have multiple attacks that it can use against you. However, the trick to getting a Blast Core is to make sure that you defeat one before it explodes.

Where to Get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

A Blaster will attempt to explode in LEGO Fortnite close to when you’ve defeated it. If the creature explodes, it blows up, preventing you from getting the Blast Core. You’ll then be forced to try and find another one in the lava caves, increasing the difficulty of your adventure. If you’re on a timer because of the heat resistance food, it’s a good idea to take them out before they go anywhere.

You’ll want to be careful when attempting to extract this material from the creature. Not only do they blow up, but many of the enemies around them are also capable of using explosives, and they’re pretty tough to defeat. I would recommend going in with some decent armor, weapons, and plenty of ammunition for crossbows if you want to keep your distance from these creatures.