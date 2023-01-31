How to get Gohan’s Beast Axe in Fortnite

Fortnite sees the return of the popular Dragon Ball franchise to the hit battle royale game, with the latest update’s theming surrounding Goku’s son, Gohan, and series icon, Piccolo. Like any update to Fortnite, new weekly quests, outfits, and various cosmetics are plentiful, with not one, but two separate Dragon Ball bundles available, adding to the myriad of DBZ skins available now.

Gohan’s bundle in particular contains a peculiarly named Beast Axe, likely referencing Gohan’s time struggling with his Great Monkey nature in the anime. Here’s how to get your own claws on it in Fortnite.

How much does Gohan’s Beast Axe cost in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

As with most any Fortnite cosmetic, you’ll need to check the Item Shop and be ready to dish out the V-Bucks to buy Gohan’s Beast Axe. There are two ways you can acquire the Beast Axe; the first is by purchasing the Son Gohan Bundle, currently available at a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks. Grabbing the bundle not only nets you Son Gohan’s outfit and the Beast Axe, but the Gohan’s Cape back bling too, which you’ll likely see many a DBZ fan rocking in-game, firing off the recently returned Kamehameha Mythic.

The second way to grab Gohan’s Beast Axe is by paying for it on its own in the Item Shop, which will set you back 800 V-Bucks. Given the current bundle discount, it’s an understandably pretty tough decision to make — Gohan’s Cape is also very tempting, and that’s not to mention the re-addition of the Nimbus Cloud to really tease you into going all-in on a bundle to help you live your best Dragon Ball life in-game.