How to get Piccolo’s Handheld House in Fortnite

Dragon Ball has returned to Fortnite and brought with it fan-favorite character Piccolo in this Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie collaboration. The astute Namekian warrior has arrived in the battle royale alongside another popular Dragon Ball character, Son Gohan, whom you can learn how to unlock in our guide. These new cosmetic sets feature exclusive accessories and outfits inspired by the anime.

One such notable addition is Piccolo’s Handheld House Pickaxe accessory, a rare Harvesting Tool that resembles Piccolo’s shell-like house on a handle — because why not? This guide breaks down how to get the new Piccolo cosmetics, including this new Harvesting Tool, during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.

How to get Piccolo’s Handheld House Harvesting Tool in Fortnite

Piccolo can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks. For this price, in addition to the default cosmetic skin, you’ll also receive Piccolo’s Cape, two Back Blings (Turban and Piccolo’s Demon Symbol), and the built-in transformative Charging Up emote, which activates the Power Awakening Style version of his outfit.

In order to get your hands on Piccolo’s Handheld House Pickaxe Harvesting Tool, you can purchase it from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. You can also get this pickaxe by purchasing the full Piccolo bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks, which is definitely the best deal if you want all of the Piccolo cosmetics.

The full Piccolo bundle includes all of the items included with the Piccolo skin as well as two additional items: the aforementioned Handheld House Pickaxe, and the Red Ribbon Army Aircraft, a new rare quality Glider. You will also receive an exclusive Gohan & Piccolo Loading Screen with the purchase of either bundle.

Piccolo fans will also want to be sure to complete a Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest to unlock an exclusive Orange Piccolo Spray featuring Piccolo rocking a new transformation that first appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This quest will unlock at 9 AM ET on February 7.

As with many Fortnite cosmetics, Piccolo and Son Gohan are available for a limited time only. Be sure to drop into the Dragon Ball Adventure Island with the landing of Fortnite’s v23.30 update and the return of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration.