How to get the Arcane Bolt legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Become the ultimate wizard with the Arcane Bolt spell. This spell is rather simple, you can fire it and forget about it. You won’t want to forget about it for too long, however, because you will be able to fire it again in a second. The special ability of this spell is that it has an extremely short cooldown and its cooldown decreases if you get a critical hit with the spell. Get two of this spell and you will be constantly firing off magic. Here is how you can get the Arcane Bolt legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Obtaining the Arcane Bolt spell can be rather easy. If you get lucky, you can get this spell from any source in the game. This is because his spell is considered a world drop. World drop items are able to drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and even normal enemies. Luckily, there are a few areas you can get to farm this amazing spell.

To farm the Arcane Bolt spell, you will need to make your way to Vorcanar. Vorcanar is the boss at the end of the Slayer of Vorcanar quest. To reach him, you will first need to complete the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression quest. Vorcanar can be found in Mount Craw in the area marked on the map above. You can also obtain the Arcane Bolt spell from the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is the area you unlock once you beat the game. It can be found inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle. When going through the Chaos Chamber, you will need to defeat minibosses to obtain the spell. You can also obtain the spell by spending your crystals on the spellbook rabbit statue at the end of your run. Make sure to increase your Loot Luck before you farm for legendary items. This will increase your chances of obtaining the legendary spell.