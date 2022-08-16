How to get the Beerus skin in Fortnite

The Fortnite X Dragon Ball collaboration is a big one, with several new skins, challenges, and creative maps headlining it. Of the Dragon Ball characters added to Fortnite’s expansive roster, one is the God of Destruction himself, Beerus, who plays a prominent role in Dragon Ball Super — the sequel series to Dragon Ball Z. Here’s how to unlock this fearsome god of Universe 7 in Fortnite.

How to obtain the Beerus skin

To play as Beerus, you’ll need to purchase him from the item shop. The cheapest way to get Beerus is to just purchase the Beerus skin individually for 1,500 V-Bucks, which also includes the Seer Fish back bling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get Beerus, but also want to buy other Dragon Ball skins, you might want to consider getting the Goku & Beerus Bundle, which is a whopping six-item bundle available for 2,700 V-Bucks. If you purchase both Goku and Beerus separately, you’ll spend a total of 3,500 V-Bucks, which makes this bundle an ideal purchase if you’re looking to save a few V-Bucks. In addition to Goku and Beerus, the bundle includes a Power Pole pickaxe, a Power Pole back bling, a loading screen featuring various forms of Goku, and Goku’s built-in Charging Up emote.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for other Dragon Ball characters, Vegeta and Bulma are both available for purchase in the item shop. Beyond playable characters, the Dragon Ball collaboration also features two new Mythic items — the Flying Nimbus and Kamehameha — alongside a wealth of new Power Unleashed quests.