The Dead Space remake is right around the corner and we are finding Isaac Clarke in every game that will have him. Fans of the series can now get their hands on an exclusive Dead Space Isaac Clarke Fornite skin at the moment. The way you can get it is relatively easy, but most players will most likely not get it. Here is how to get the Dead Space Isaac Clarke skin in Fortnite.

Get the Dead Space Isaac Clarke skin in Fortnite

The only way you can get the Dead Space Isaac Clarke skin in Fornite is by buying the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack for $11.99 (or £9.99, €10.99). You can find this pack in the Item Shop, in the Special Offers & Bundles category. There is no way to get the Isaac skin for free in Fortnite.

Along with the Isaac skin, you will also get a RIG Back Bling, USG Ishimura Back Bling, Plasma Cutter Pickaxe, and a Bench Upgrade Emote. Both the RIG and USG Ishimura Back Clings are reactive and will flash red when you get hit. The USG Ishimura Back Bling is a mini version of the ship which you can hold on your back. You will also get a quest chain which will reward you with 1,500 V-Bucks.

The Dead Space remake is right around the corner, and if you can’t wait to play as Isaac in this new, improved version of the game, then you can take him for a ride in Fortnite. Get the skin and show the other Fortnite players that there is a new Dead Space game finally coming out after a 10-year drought.