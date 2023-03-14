How to get the Dragon’s Breath Sniper in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 holds a vast collection of Exotic weapons, a rarity that lends guns a special power players cannot find anywhere else. This includes for the Exotic Dragon’s Breath Sniper, which deals hundreds of damage and has a short-lasting burning effect on anyone it hits. Its strength can certainly result in one-shot eliminations, but it will take some searching (and keys) to obtain the gun. Here’s the location of the Dragon’s Breath Sniper in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to find the Dragon’s Breath Sniper in Fortnite

As powerful as the Dragon’s Breath Sniper is, the weapon will only spawn at random Holo Chests locations each match. This means that players must unlock its Holo Chest with at least two keys, a collectible that appears inside of standard chests. That said, from our experience, it is most likely the Dragon’s Breath Sniper will be at a Holo Chest location in the snowy region of the map, especially as it often appears at the Beep ‘n Bounce gas station (as pictured below) or one at one of the ships on the northern coast nearby.

If you are in desperate need of keys, you can speak to the CRZ-8 NPC, as they can sell you up to five keys for just 100 Gold each. Once you have obtained the sniper, you will find it deals a total of 121 base damage, and a single headshot to opponents instantly eliminates them. Additionally, the weapon bears a magazine size of just one bullet, though basic sniper ammo is capable with the gun.

It is also important to note that the weapon cannot be purchased from any NPCs, but some characters can be hired to help guard you during your hunt. Aside from the sniper, some may find it more worthwhile to pick up the season’s various Mythic-rarity weapons, including a Mythic Suppressed Havoc Assault Rifle that is held by the almighty Highcard boss.