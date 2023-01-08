How to get to the undiscovered location in Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Muspelheim is a volcanic realm that you visit twice during The Path main story quest line: first playing as Atreus and accompanied by Thor during the Into The Fire goal, then again playing as Kratos and accompanied by Atreus during the The Summoning goal. During Into The Fire, you will explore the Burning Cliffs and the Molten Lowlands, then during The Summoning you will discover Surtr’s Forge. But you might also notice a location on the northwest of the Muspelheim map which is marked “Undiscovered.” So, what is it? And how do you get to it?

Related: How to complete all Muspelheim challenges in God of War Ragnarok

How to get back to Muspelheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve completed Into The Fire and are keen to get back to Muspelheim, then you’re going to have to be patient. No Mystic Gateway to Muspelheim will be unlocked until after you’ve completed the Hunting for Solace goal on The Path. Then, just before you start the next goal, The Summoning, you’ll open a Mystic Gateway in the Burning Cliffs. From this point on, you can use this Mystic Gateway to travel to and from the Burning Cliffs, but you can’t get to the undiscovered location via the Burning Cliffs.

How to get to the undiscovered location in Muspelheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered location in Muspelheim is The Crucible, and getting to it requires special means. You won’t visit during the story, and even Ratatoskr’s pouch of Yggdrasil Seeds won’t unlock the Mystic Gateway in The Crucible. Instead, you have to collect two halves of a Muspelheim Seed then, when you have two, the next time you visit a Mystic Gateway, you’ll be able to travel to The Crucible. There are actually three Muspelheim Seed halves in the game (although you only need to find two): one is in Modvitnir’s Rig in Svartalfheim, one is in Alberich Hollow in Svartalfheim, and the third is in the Burning Cliffs in Muspelheim.