How to hurdle in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is upon us, bringing a brand new map full of Italian villas and gameplay that revitalizes several new mechanics. Among the new additions is hurdling, a rebooted in-game action that takes center stage in a Kickstarter Quest.

I’m all about clearing my dailies, weeklies. and kickstart quests as soon as possible. However, I got completely sidetracked by how gorgeous the new environments looked and forgot they existed for a second. I was just running away from an exceptionally skilled sniper at Lavish Lair — a new location that can only be pronounced with the thickest of British accents — when I accidentally spotted the hurdle button prompt beckoning me to jump out of the villa’s window instead of breaking the entire wall. To get out of sticky situations like this one, the hurdle mechanic is very much welcome, and it’ll also help me clear my Kickstart questlog in Fortnite Season 5, Chapter 1.

How to Hurdle at Different Named Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

To hurdle in Fortnite, sprint toward an object and keep an eye out for the Hurdle prompt in the middle right of your screen. You can hurdle over fences, boxes, or windows; just make sure you do it three times in different locations to complete the Kickstart quest.

Related: How do Match Quests Work in Fortnite?

I got this quest done quickly by jumping over the Lavish Lair fences and the Snooty Steppes and Pleasant Piazza windows. Admittedly, It’s easy to miss the button prompt if you’re not looking at the screen and are focused on your environment or the map, so keep your eyes peeled in the center of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hurdling was introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 4, but the mechanic would then force you to hurdle whenever you sprinted past an object. Though it could be disabled from the game settings, its inclusion was a controversial topic. Now that it’s entirely up to you to press a button and hurdle in Fortnite, I find it much more useful and fun.