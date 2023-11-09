How to Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a Day Early on Console

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, but fans have found a way to play the game a day early. There’s no need to purchase multiple copies or even mess with complicated online account settings. It’s all linked to consoles.

Players are so excited about getting into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that they’ve preloaded it ahead of launch day. While many will have already completed the campaign thanks to a period of early access, the game’s multiplayer and Zombies Mode won’t be available until the official release date. That is unless players mess with their console settings and get into the game just under 24 hours early.

How to Play CoD: Modern Warfare 3 a Day Early on Console

To play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a day before its official release date, players need to pre-load the game so it’s already on their PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Then, they must change their country region to New Zealand on the official Call of Duty website. On Xbox, players will also need to change the console’s region to New Zealand. Once that’s done, they’ll be able to play every part of the game a full day before November 10, 2023.

How to Change Region Settings on the Call of Duty Website

To change a player’s account region to New Zealand on the official Call of Duty website, players need to open the site, log in, and open their Basic Info. Then, under the Address settings, they have to change their region and address to New Zealand. On PS5, this is enough to get the game running on the console.

How to Change Region Settings on Xbox Series X/S

To change region settings on an Xbox Series X/S, players need to open their Settings, navigate to the System tab, and then the Language & Location tab. In there, players can change their region to New Zealand, restart the console, and should be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a day early.

Can You Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a Day Early on PC

At the time of writing, we’ve seen that some players are reporting that they can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a day early.

Allegedly, it’s possible to get the game to run if players close COD HQ using the Task Manager before the game launches. We haven’t tested this, but any PC players desperate to play early should try to see if they can enjoy their favorite game early alongside console fans.