How to redeem codes in Madden 23

Like several other sports games, Madden 23 has a feature that lets players redeem specific codes. While this is most often used to input codes you buy at a store to get Madden Points, the team at EA Sports could also use it to give players access to different cosmetics and packs. In the past, they haven’t done, but games like the NBA 2K series have popularized it over the last few years. Either way, you’ll probably want to know where to go to use the feature. Let’s take a look at how to find the correct menu in Madden 23.

Where to redeem codes in Madden 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, finding this menu isn’t too tough. You first need to make sure you’re on the main menu for Madden 23. If you’re just starting up the game, you’ll come through this menu by default. If you’re in one of the many modes available in Madden 23, you’ll need to first back out to the main menu.

From here, you’ll want to scroll all the way to the right. There, you’ll see a bubble that is designated by three dots. Click on this and you’ll be taken to a sub-menu. The second option here reads “redeem code,” which you’ll need to click to open up the redemption screen. Here, you can enter your 12-digit code and get whatever item you’ve earned or purchased.

You’ll probably want to take whatever you’ve earned into Madden Ultimate Team and start building your dream squad. Make sure to target key positions like quarterback, running back, and defensive line if you want to get an edge on the competition. You can earn several top-tier players by playing whichever Challenges are currently available.