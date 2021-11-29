How to unlock The Colossus in Forza Horizon 5

The Colossus is the premier Road Racing event in Forza Horizon 5, not to mention it’s also the longest. Forza users can test their mettle, to see if they can handle to lengthy event. But in order to participate in The Colossus, this event needs to be unlocked. Here’s what must be done in order to do just that.

First off, you will need to begin and complete the introduction portion of FH5. This includes completing the intro in which you arrive at the Horizon Festival, and finishing enough Accolades in order to unlock the actual Horizon Adventure.

It is at this point where you will be able to unlock The Colossus. You won’t have to fully complete chapter from other outposts, nor all the chapters in the Horizon Festival one itself.

But before you have a chance of unlocking The Colossus, you will need to complete the Tulum Expedition. This will allow you to access the Horizon Apex outpost.

From there, continue to accumulate enough chapter points, until you have enough to unlock The Colossus.

To go to the event, you will want to drive to the southeastern part of the map.

The Colossus can be found near the Riviera Maya region of the FH5 map, in the Tulum region. Those who complete, and win the Colossus will receive 4,000 Accolade points.