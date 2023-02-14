NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Daequan Cook in MyTeam

Two new Takeover cards for the NBA 2K23 All-Star event and collection went live on February 14, one of which features a 94 OVR Takeover card of former Heat guard Daequan Cook as the main reward. So, how can you get the sharpshooter from Miami? Well, it will take some grinding and completing Agendas.

How to get Takeover Cook in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Daequan Cook in MyTeam, players must complete four separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Listed below are the four Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 27 points with a Heat player in a game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Get three steals with Thunder players over multiple games (reward is Perimeter Defense Award Pack)

(reward is Perimeter Defense Award Pack) Make 33 3-pointers with Shooting Guards (SG) over multiple games (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

(reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack) Apply five badges to players (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination, for the stat-base objectives. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

There’s not much to this challenge, as the only team-related requirements are to rack up stats with Heat and Thunder players. To make progress towards the SG and Heat one, use a shooting guard from Miami. If you managed to get the 97 OVR Ray Allen, that card will work. Or, a more affordable option like 80 OVR Series 1 Tyler Herro can also do the trick.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Daequan Cook. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Russell Westbrook All-Star event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on February 24.