NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Robert Covington in MyTeam

NBA 2K23 owners have yet another chance to add a versatile big that can play either SF or SG. A new 94 OVR Takeover card of Robert Covington is now available in MyTeam, an item that is needed for the 97 OVR Ray Allen. So, how can you get 94 OVR Covington? Let’s take a look at the requirements.

How to get Takeover Covington in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Robert Covington in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Listed below are the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 43 points with a Clippers player in a game (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Get eight steals with 76ers players over multiple games (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Get 16 rebounds with Rockets players in a game (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Apply five badges to players (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Make 11 3-pointers with a PF in a game (reward is 10 MyTeam tokens)

(reward is 10 MyTeam tokens) Win two games using five Clippers players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination, for the stat-base objectives. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

The two hardest Agendas for this challenge are the first and fifth ones. As far as the Clippers one is concerned, it’s probably a good idea to find a nice, cheap big to work the paint. 85 OVR Bob McAdoo, Series 1 89 OVR Kawhi Leonard, or the 94 OVR Michael Olowokani from the Galactic Conquerors challenges are among interesting options. For the power forward one, just make to pick a PF that has really strong 3-point and shooting attributes. Series 1 Kevin Durant and 90 OVR Dirk Nowitzki are among affordable options that have good shooting stats.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Robert Covington. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Out of Orbit event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on February 10.