Non-Battle Royale challenges in Apex Legends, explained

One glaring issue inside of Apex Legends has always been the lack of freedom players have when progressing through the Battle Pass. In previous seasons, the game hosted challenges that were specific to either its traditional Battle Royale mode or Arenas mode, essentially pulling players from other modes so they can earn XP and Stars at a fast rate. Thankfully, this format is no more, as the new Non-Battle Royale challenges looks to fix the issue. Here’s how you can complete these challenges and what they offer in return.

What are Non-Battle Royale challenges in Apex Legends?

Non-Battle Royale (or NBR) challenges have effectively taken over for what was formerly known as “Arenas challenges.” The change allows players to partake in these objectives not just in Arenas, but also in any limited-time game modes that come with each new event. Thus, if you see yourself playing Apex only when Control or Hunt are available, then expect there to be plenty of Non-Battle Royale challenges for you to complete on a daily and weekly basis.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The new challenge type is relatively similar to Battle Royale challenges, mainly centering around achieving eliminations and top placements as well as dealing damage. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean there will be more opportunities for Stars and XP. Instead, players will be given the choice to obtain a certain reward by finishing either its dedicated Battle Royale or Non-Battle Royale challenge. For instance, a batch of 10 Stars will be gifted if you deal 7,500 damage with ARs in Battle Royale or deal 15,000 damage with the weapon type in other modes.

The welcomed addition should also aid those looking to explore the game’s new level cap. Season 14: Hunted now lets players who’ve reached Level 500 to prestige and max out three additional times, essentially delivering a total of 1,500 new levels with more rewards to unlock. Players will even spot a few changes made to the core gameplay from recent Season 14 balance adjustments. The most notable arguably being made to the Gold Knockdown Shield with it removing the Resurrection perk in favor of Guardian Angel.