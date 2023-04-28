Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Basalt Rift Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is chock full of collectibles to track down throughout its many worlds. Each of these worlds is further divided into regions, with Koboh having the bulk of the collectibles. With so many available, it can be tough to track them all down.

The Basalt Rift in Koboh is an early location with several collectibles to track down (though not nearly as much as the Derelict Dam). That said, some of these won’t be available until you progress through the story and unlock some of Cal’s special abilities. If a location doesn’t seem possible to access, just go progress in the main story and revisit the Rift later. Below, we’ll cover every collectible in the Basalt Rift in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Basalt Rift Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 23 Collectibles that you can find in the Basalt Rift region in Jedi: Survivor. Remember, you won’t be able to find them all during your first trip through and will need to come back to Koboh quite a bit to find every collectible.

Players will find four types of collectibles in the Basalt Rift. You will find Chests, Databank Entries, Treasures, and Seed Pods.

All Basalt Rift Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are five chests to track down in Jedi: Survivor’s Basalt Rift region.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest Location 1 From the region’s Meditate point, jump over to where stormtroopers and battle droids are fighting. Then, take the second cave entrance in front of you. When you get to the other side of the chasm, turn around you’ll see this chest on a ledge behind you. Hunter Shirt Cosmetic Chest Location 2 Keep going through that same cave and you’ll eventually find a place you can slide down. At the bottom, you’ll run into a fight against a massive beast. Take it down and then go into its cave to find a chest. Hunter Pants Cosmetic Chest Location 3 After you get out of the cave, follow the path up and to the left. You’ll come across a yeti-like beast. Deal with it and then use the wall runs to get to the top of the old building. Then, take the path on your right to find this chest. Max Stim Increased Chest Location 4 Instead of following the left path up from the chest before, use the right path to go down to a group of stormtroopers. Deal with them and then you’ll find this chest. Crew Cut Hair Style Chest Location 5 Keep following the path down and you’ll see another large beast at the bottom. You can kill it or skip it, but either way, you’ll want to turn around from its location and look for a small outcropping being guarded by two smaller animals. The chest is in that outcropping. Diligence Pommel Cosmetic

All Basalt Rift Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are eight databank entries to track down in Jedi: Survivor’s Basalt Rift region.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 Use the cable that’s near the region’s entrance. Once you get to the other side, look for BD to scan a rock pillar. Databank Location 2 From the area’s Meditate point, jump over to where stormtroopers are fighting battle droids. After dealing with them, you’ll see a small ship that BD can scan for this Databank. Databank Location 3 Past the ship are two cave entrances. Take the second one and you’ll run into a squad of stormtroopers. Once they’re dealt with, interact with the Echo for this Databank. Databank Location 4 Keep going in the cave and you’ll see a place you can slide down. At the bottom, you’ll have to fight a large beast. When it’s dealt with, check for a scan point beside the beast’s cave. Database Location 5 Once you get back up to the higher area from the beast’s cave, you’ll run into Toa. Scan her supplies to get this entry. Databank Location 6 From Toa’s outpost, follow the path and take the right fork. You’ll run into a group of stormtroopers. Take them out and then you’ll find this scan point near a chest. Databank Location 7 Keep following the path past the stormtroopers and you’ll come across a beast. After you take him down, walk along the walls in this area to find a puddle that you can scan. Databank Location 8 When you get near the exit toward the Forest Array, you’ll start to come across blue Koboh Dust. Eventually, you’ll need to cross a pit of it and on the other side, BD will want to scan the dust to get this entry.

All Basalt Rift Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are five treasures to track down in Jedi: Survivor’s Basalt Rift region.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 When you first enter the area from Swindler’s Wash, you’ll see a wall run location to a small cave. Inside, is the first Treasure. Note that you may need to use your lightsaber to break the rock pillars to get it to appear. Priorite Shard Treasure Location 2 After you use the cable at the entrance, you’ll come across a series of wall runs that lead into the next area. You need to successfully complete them, but before moving on, turn around and you’ll notice a ledge on your right that you can use the wall run to get to from this new angle. Priorite Shard Treasure Location 3 From the region’s Meditate point, you need to head up on the left path. If this is your first time through, you’ll have to go out of the way a bit, but you’ll get there. Eventually, you’ll come across a Yeti-looking creature in an old building. Kill it and then use the wall runs to get up to a ledge and find this treasure at the top.

Datadisc Treasure Location 4 As you get close to the exit to the Forest Array, you’ll start to run into blue particles that hurt you. When you get to the pit of them, look for a cave on your right that you can climb to. The treasure is in there. Datadisc TBC Treasure Location 5 TBC TBC

All Basalt Rift Seed Pod Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are five Seed Pods to track down in Jedi: Survivor’s Basalt Rift region.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 When you first enter the area from Swindler’s Wash, you’ll see a wall run location to a small cave. Inside, you’ll see a Seed Pod. Seed Pod Location 2 Use the cable at the region’s entrance. Once you’re across, look around the outcropping you’ve landed on to find this Seed Pod. Seed Pod Location 3 This Seed Pod is found right next to Toa’s home in Basalt Rift, which is pretty close to the region’s Meditate point. Seed Pod Locations 4 and 5 From Toa’s home, take the right path to a large group of stormtroopers. Kill them and continue down until you see a large beast. Take it out and you’ll find the last two Seed Pods.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars: Jedi Survivor guide below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

