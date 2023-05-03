Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Boiling Bluff Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Boiling Bluff is one of the smaller areas you’ll find on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. That said, it has a few collectibles that you’ll need to pick up if you’re going for full completion. It’s also home to several mounts that you’ll need to make use of if you want to get everything.

With all of those mounts, tracking everything down can be a bit confusing. Using them to navigate tall jumps is key, which means you’ll need to pay careful attention to find all of the jump points. This guide covers all the Boiling Bluff collectibles and where to find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Boiling Bluff Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are six collectibles to find in the Jedi: Survivor Boiling Bluff region. As with most locations, there are a few collectibles you’ll need to have unlocked abilities in the campaign to get. If something doesn’t seem accessible, you probably just need to progress further in the story.

There are three types of collectibles to find in Boiling Bluff: Databank Entries, Treasures, and Seed Pods.

All Boiling Bluff Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Databank entries to find in the Boiling Bluff region in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Entry 1 From the Meditate point, take the right path on the way back to the Untamed Downs. You’ll see a Force Echo to interact with on the edge of the pools. Databank Entry 2 This Entry is right next to the Meditate point. You’ll need to use a mount to get enough elevation to make it onto the ledge. Thankfully, there should be several around.

All Boiling Bluff Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Treasures to find in the Boiling Bluff region in Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 This one can be a bit tough, but you need to head to where you found Databank Entry 1. While on a mount, look for a back wall in the area that you can jump to. The Priorite Shard will be in the jaw of a long-dead creature Priorite Shard Treasure Location 2 Another tricky Treasure. From the last point, go to the other side of the cave. You’ll see a wall you can jump to and then start a wall jump on the center spire. Then, use your jump dash to get to another wall that you’ll slide down to grab the Shard Priorite Shard

All Boiling Bluff Seed Pod Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Seed Pods to find in the Boiling Bluff region in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Locations 1 and 2 From the Meditate point, take the right path on the way back to the Untamed Downs. You’ll find both Seed Pods near the pools.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

