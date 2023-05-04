Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Devastated Settlement Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Devastated Settlement in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the larger locations for you to explore in the game. It’s one of the locations you’ll need to investigate to learn more about the former High Republic Jedi, Dagan. After you’ve done that, you can return to this area to uncover the other mysteries surrounding it.

One of the tougher things to track down in this area is the collectibles. You’ll need to track down dozens of items, and they’re scattered throughout this region. This guide covers how to find all Devastated Settlement Collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Devastated Settlement Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 40 Collectibles for you to track down in the Devastated Settlement region. You can find these while exploring Koboh during your Jedi: Survivor playthrough. This is close to one of the other massive areas on the planet, the Derelict Dam, which has a massive amount of collectibles for you to track down.

The Devastated Settlement is a location you likely won’t explore until you get closer to the middle of the game, and even then, you’ll want to return when you acquire additional abilities by completing the game. This walkthrough guide for Jedi: Survivor should make finding the collectibles in the Devastated Settlement easier.

You will need to track down six categories of collectibles in the Devastated Settlement. You will find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essences, Force Tears, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Devastated Settlement Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find three chests in the Devastated Settlement in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Locations Chest Collection Description Rewards Chest Location 1 You can reach this Chest by taking the Relter to the left of the first chamber and flying across the Devastated Settlement. Before you reach the rock formation, jump from the Relter and dash to the ledge. Lightsaber Switch Harmony Chest Location 2 The second Chest is harder to find. You’ll find it at one of the taller rock formations, and you can reach it using a Relter to glide into the steam geysers to reach it. The Chest will be at the bottom of the water. Weapon Materials: Hard Leather Chest Location 3 The final Chest will be close to the top of the Devastated Settlement. Take the Relter at the Grand Courtyard, and bring it to the right, going over the middle rocky area, and to the cliffs on the right side. When you reach this area, you can slide through a small rock area and a couple of ledges to jump down. Make your way down these ledges, and use your grapple to reach the right side. The Chest will be at the end of this area. Cal’s Full Goatee and Mustache

All Devastated Settlement Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There will be 15 Databank entries for you to find in the Devastated Settlement in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 You can find the first Databank location in the Devastated Settlement by heading into the upper chamber next to the Meditation Point and slipping through the walls. You’ll find it in the upper area. Databank Location 2 There will be a Databank entry for you to collect in the lower ruins, closer to the entrance of the Devastated Settlement. You can reach this area by jumping down from the entrance platform on the left side. Databank Location 3 There is another Databank entry close to the entrance of the Devastated Settlement. You can find it in the upper chamber, close to the large Green Shield Door commonly seen in Jedi: Survivor and over by the Gorroco. Databank Location 4 When you reach the lower, center rock formation in the middle of the Devastated Settlement, you can find a geyser of air that BD-1 will want to scan. Databank Location 5 There is a Databank entry for you to scan on the second rock formation, which you can reach from the Relter at the Jedi: Survivor Meditation Point using the geysers of hot air. Databank Location 6 Inside the second chamber, across from the larger gap, is another Databank entry in the form of a Force Echo. You can reach it by running on the wall to your left, and crossing the way. Databank Location 7 This Databank entry will be in the form of a Force Echo, and you can find it next to the Koboh Laser at the top of the ledge, where you’ll find the third chamber in this region before you reach the top of the Devastated Settlement in Jedi: Survivor. Databank Location 8 For the next Databank entry, you’ll need to access the Force Essence at this location and bypass the Koboh Matter. Once you’ve done that, you can find it to the right of that Force Essence. Databank Location 9 You can find a Databank entry at the center of the Grand Courtyard in Jedi: Survivor, on the left side of the training area. Databank Location 10 There will be a Databank entry on the outside of the Grand Courtyard area that you can scan. Wiggle along the side of the house to find it, on the left side. Databank Location 11 Inside the building at the Grand Courtyard, when you reach the top and jump down into it, there’s a Force Echo that you can find on the left side. Databank Location 12 While exploring the hallways in the Grand Courtyard building, there will be several broken shelves on the ground. BD-1 will scan this and show that you can’t find a way forward from this location. Databank Location 13 There is a Databank entry you will need to find inside the Grand Courtyard that is a part of the Jedi: Survivor main story, and there is nothing you can miss. Databank Location 14 Further into the building at the Grand Courtyard, in the back, there is an object BD-1 can scan that’s sitting on the bookshelves. Databank Location 15 This Databank entry will be close to the bottom of the Devastated Settlement. You can reach this area by heading to the Grand Courtyard and taking the Relter down to the left side. There will be a small cavern you can explore in this area, and the Databank will be a scannable wall that BD-1 can look over.

All Devastated Settlement Force Essence Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are five Force Essences for you to locate in the Devastated Settlement in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Rewards Force Essence Location 1 You can find this Force Essence inside the second chamber, after you cross the Devastated Settlement gap. It will be inside the chamber, on the far side, close to Databank location 6 while playing Jedi: Survivor. Force Points increase Force Essence Location 2 There will be a Force Essence closer to the start of the Devastated Settlement. You’ll need to grab the Koboh Orb from this area, bring it down to the main arena, and then drag it to the side, where you will find the lower ruins with a Databank entry. Drop it down, and follow it, and bring it into the Koboh Conduit at the center of the room. This will reveal a hidden room with the Force Essence inside it. Precision Perk Force Essence Location 3 This Force Essence is available at the end of the Devastated Settlement, in the third area. You can find it by reaching the third chamber and placing the Koboh Orb inside the conduit, close to the waterfall. It will fire out a Koboh Laser outside of the chamber, and you can use BD-1’s Koboh Grinder to create a path to the nearby Koboh Matter blocking your path, revealing the Force Essence and expanding your stats in Jedi: Survivor. Health Increase Force Essence Location 4 The next Force Essence is at the top of the Grand Courtyard building. Head back inside, and go into the training grounds at the center. You should find a rope that will take you to the roof, and then turn to the left to jump up onto the vines. This will take you to the section of a destroyed tower, and the Force Essence will be up there. Marksmanship Perk Force Essence Location 5 The final Force Essence is for the High Republic Chamber of Ambidexterity. You can unlock this area by aiming the Koboh Laser from the third settlement down into this chamber, from across the entire Devastated Settlement. After you’ve lined it up, return to the chamber and use BD-1’s Koboh Grinder to light a fire from the Koboh Laser to the Koboh matter, and unlock the chamber. Ambidexterity Perk

All Devastated Settlement Force Tear Locations in Jedi: Survivor

You only need to find one Force Tear in the Devastated Settlement in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Tear Location Force Tear Collection Description Rewards Force Tear Location 1 You can find this Force Tear at the top of the Devastated Settlement. You can track it down by reaching the Grand Courtyard, taking the Relter from this location to the left, and flying to the rocks, with the Jedi Chamber broken cube at the top. A Jedi: Survivor Force Tear will be inside it. Skill Point

All Devastated Settlement Seed Pod Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are seven Seed Pods for you to locate in the Devastated Settlement in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 You can find this Seed Pod cluster to the left of the Meditation Point, on the lower cliffs. You can safely drop down to this location. Seed Pod Location 2 This Seed Pod location is further out in the Devastated Settlement. You need to use the Relter close to the first chamber and make sure to jump off it before reaching the rock formation to climb onto the ledge. Seed Pod Location 3 You can find another Seed Pod close to the lower rock formation in the middle of the Devastated Settlement. You can reach it by taking the Relter that’s in front of the Meditation Point. Seed Pod Locations 4 and 5 There are two Seed Pods you can find at the center island in the Devastated Settlement, and they’ll be close to the Scavenger Droid. Seed Pod Locations 6 and 7 You can find two Seed Pods to the left of the Grand Courtyard. You will need to take the Relter from this platform and turn it to the left to reach this location.

All Devastated Settlement Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

The Devastated Settlement has nine treasures you need to find in Jedi: Survivor.