Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Corroded Silo Collectibles & Where to Find Them

You’re going to find several regions that you can explore while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These areas come in big and small ranges, with some of the smaller areas being a bit more difficult to track down. One of the smaller regions is the Corroded Silo.

You can find the Corroded Silo during your search for the High Republic Chambers. This location contains the Chamber of Fortitude, and it comes with a handful of collectibles that you can track down to add to your collection. This guide covers where to find all Corroded Silo collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Corroded Silo Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are six collectibles for you to track down in the Corroded Silo. This is a location you can find on Koboh while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, within the Southern Reach region. This is inside the large structure you see at the center of the location, and you can only get it inside if you have access to the Force Lift ability.

There are two types of collectibles you can find in this area: Chests, and Databank entries. These shouldn’t be too hard to track down, but several of them are hidden in rather clever spots.

All Corroded Silo Chest Location in Jedi: Survivor

There are three chests that you can find inside the Corroded Silo in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest Location 1 You can find the first Chest as you reach the lower levels of the Corroded Silo, close to the second Databank entry. Goatee & Mustache Chest Location 2 The next Chest is closer to the bottom of the Corroded Silo before you jump down to the final level. You can find it on the right side, inside a chest you need to use Force Lift and Force Slam on. Arakyr Heavy Blaster Body Chest Location 3 Underneath Chest 2 is a small compartment that you can see from the outside. This contains Chest 3, and you can use Force Lift and Force Slam to pry it open. Weapon Materials Bumpy Rubber

All Corroded Silo Databank Location in Jedi: Survivor

There are three Databank entries that you can find inside the Corroded Silo in Jedi: Survivor.