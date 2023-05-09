Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Forest Array Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is jam-packed with collectibles to find. These can all be found across the different regions of the planets you’re exploring, but the bulk of them are on Koboh. One relatively early location you’ll come across on Koboh is the Forest Array where you’ll first learn about Koboh Matter and its deadly properties.

Not only is it home to blue particles that will quickly kill you, but Cal can also find quite a few collectibles here. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all the Forest Array Collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Forest Array Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are 25 collectibles that you can find in the Forest Array region on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. Although this is an early area of the game, don’t expect to be able to track down them all down when you initially arrive.

We realized there were many missing abilities needed to even find or reach some of the collectibles listed in the region. You’ll need to revisit this area after you unlock new abilities by progressing through the main story, and you’ll be returning to Koboh often to find several collectibles. While you’ll be able to pick up a lot, you’ll have to return later to get everything, so don’t stress too much your first time through.

There are five types of collectibles for you to find in the Forest Array: Chest, Databank entries, Force Essence, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Forest Array Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are six chests you can find in the Forest Array region in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Chest Reward Chest Location 1 From the Mediate point, turn left and you’ll see a grapple point. Jump over to it and then you’ll notice the chest on your right. You may need the air dash to get to it, but we were able to jump over. Hunter Materials Jacket Cosmetic Chest Location 2 While you’re exploring the left side of the Forest Array, you’ll come across what looks like a flight deck. If you drop down onto it and then use the wall runs to get to a new area, you can open up a shortcut. Go past the shortcut and you’ll run into one of the game’s bounties. After you take this enemy down, use the wall run in this area to jump up to a pole and then jump again to a ledge and grab this chest. Light Mustache Beard Cosmetic Chest Location 3 Continuing on from the previous chest, you’ll see a Mogu. Fight it off and then use the climbable wall behind it to climb up to the top of the building. Off to your right, you’ll see this chest. Diligence Lightsaber Switch Cosmetic Chest Location 4 From the previous chest, you’ll need to work your way back through the shortcut you opened up a bit ago. Then, jump back up and climb past the flight deck to drop on the right side and get this chest. Hunter Materials Pants Cosmetic Chest Location 5 From the Mediate point, head to your right. Use the poles and platforms (or the shortcut) to climb up to the top of this building. Then, run out into the forest and turn right. Carefully follow this path until you see a small area you can wedge yourself through. Use the Force to knock down the spire, cross the gap, and you’ll find this chest. Swooper BD-1 Head Cosmetic Chest Location 6 In the center area, you can turn the purple beam to face to the right (if you’re coming in from the entrance. There, you’ll find this last chest. Diligence Lightsaber Grip Cosmetic

All Forest Array Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are six Databank entries you can find throughout the Forest Array area of Jedi: Survivor.

Databank location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 & 2 You may need to complete this area in the story, but you’ll find this near the start of the Array’s area. Turn left from the Mediate point and you’ll see a beam of purple light. Go up to the source of the beam and BD will go over to scan it. You should be able to get two entries from this, though one may come while you’re completing the story here. Databank Location 3 As you work your way through the left side of the Forest Array, you’ll come across what looks like a flight deck that you’re climbing over. Drop down on the left side of the deck and you’ll find something for BD to scan near the back of this area. Databank Location 4 From the previous Databank, use the wall run to jump to the other side of this area. You’ll run into a bounty and then need to fight a Mogu. Once that’s dealt with, you’ll find another scan point for BD behind where the Mogu was patrolling. Databank Location 5 From the Mediate point, you need to get up on the building to the right that you unlocked with the purple beam during the story. Once you’re up here, walk into the forest and you’ll see a platform across from you that you can air dash to. Get over there and then head left. You’ll run into a group of stormtroopers. After taking them out, you’ll find a scan point for BD near the back of this area. Databank Location 6 In the center of the hazard you see in the middle of Forest Array, you can interact with the purple beam here to get this final databank.

All Forest Array Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will find two Force Essence rewards in the Forest Array region in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence location Force Essence Collection Description Force Essence Reward Force Essence Location 1 This one will take some work. From the Mediate point, head to your right. Use the poles and platforms (or the shortcut) to climb up to the top of this building. Then, run out into the forest and turn right. Carefully follow this path until you see a small area you can wedge yourself through. Use the Force to knock down the spire, cross the gap and then use the poles and rope to reach a higher level. Up here, you’ll find this Essence. Fortification Perk Force Essence Location 2 From the Mediate point, go left this time. Use the shortcut to zip up to the top of a nearby building and then work your way over (using either the second shortcut or climbing along the wall) to where the bounty and Mogu are waiting. Once you deal with both of them, walk to the end of the walkway behind the Mogu. If you look down, you’ll notice a spire sticking out. Jump to it and then grapple across the gap. Climb along the ceiling to the next landing and you’ll get this Essence. Skill Point

All Forest Array Seed Pod locations in Jed: Survivor

There is one Seed Pod for you to track down in the Forest Array region in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 From the Mediate point, turn right and use the platforms and poles to reach the top of the building you unlocked with the purple beam during the story. Then, take a right out of the building and go to the very end of this platform where you’ll run into a single stormtrooper overlooking the cliff. Deal with them and then find this Pod to the left of where they were sitting.

All Forest Array Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will find ten Treasures hidden in Jedi: Survivor’s Forest Array area.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 Once you’ve completed this location in the story, use the purple beam near the Mediate point to make a trail of BD’s purple goo to the spire of brambles near the entrance. Once this is destroyed, you’ll be able to pick up the treasure. Datadisc Treasure Location 2 From the Mediate point, turn right and you’ll see this Treasure off to your right surrounded by hazards. We weren’t able to get there and back safely, but if you dash over and pick up the treasure, it should count for you. Datadisc Treasure Location 3 From the Mediate point, walk forward (you may need to finish the area in the story first). Before you reach the hazards, you’ll see a glowing treasure. Quickly walk into the hazard and pick it up. Datadisc Treasure Location 4 From the Mediate point, turn left and walk out on the small spire that’s sticking off the main platform on your right. Look down and you’ll see this treasure down in the hazard. Drop down to grab it. Datadisc Treasure Location 5 From the Mediate point, look to your right. Out in the hazards on this side, you’ll see a treasure blinking at you. Once you get to the treasure, you’re safe, but you’ll need to get there quickly. Datadisc Treasure Location 6 Toward the back of the Forest Array, you’ll come across a group of Stormtroopers. Once you take them down, head to your left and you’ll see a treasure waiting for you at the end of the platform leading to nowhere. Datadisc Treasure Location 7 Near the last treasure, you’ll also see a large Bilemaw. Deal with it and then look for the glow of a treasure out in the hazards. Again, we couldn’t find a way to get to it safely, but if you out to it, you’ll be able to grab it before you die. Datadisc Treasure Location 8 Still in the back, you’ll need to make your way into the hazards found on the right-hand side of the area (if you’re entering from the center). Skirt around the outside edge of the hazard and you should be able to safely make it to the back. Then, make your way to the tree where you’ll find this treasure. Note you won’t get there without dying, so be quick. Datadisc Treasure Location 9 In the middle of the Forest Array is a large circular area. Around the edges of this area, you can find a treasure in the hazard. Datadisc Treasure Location 10 From the Mediate point, go right and use the platform and pole to jump up to a higher platform. Turn around and you’ll see a second pole that you can use to vault you over to a few more ledges where the last treasure is waiting. Datadisc

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

