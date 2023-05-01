Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Harvest Ridge Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is loaded with locations to explore and collectibles to find. Of the planets you’ll explore, Koboh is definitely home to most of both, making it an area where you’ll be spending a ton of time if you want to complete everything. On top of that, some of the collectibles can only be earned after you’ve made progress in the story, meaning you’ll have to do some backtracking.

One side area in Koboh that you won’t go to during the story is Harvest Ridge. A few side quests will take you here, but we’re here for the collectibles. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Harvest Ridge Collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Where to Find Every Harvest Ridge Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are 23 collectibles to find in the Jedi: Survivor Harvest Ridge region. Remember, if you’re tackling this early in the game, you likely won’t be able to access everything. We’ll give you a heads-up when it seems like you need an ability from later in the game, but if something doesn’t seem accessible, just come back after you progress a bit further.

There are five types of collectibles to find in Harvest Ridge: Chests, Force Essences, Databank Entries, Treasures, and Seed Pods.

All Harvest Ridge Chest Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two chests to find in the Harvest Ridge region in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Chest Reward Chest Location 1 To get to this chest, you’ll need to find your way up to the top of the rock formation in this region. Look for a root cluster that you can grab near one of the edges. You’ll need to use a mount to get some extra elevation on your jump to reach it. Then, follow the wall run and jumps until you get to this chest. Wanderer Pants Cosmetic Chest Location 2 For this chest, you need to go up to the outpost on top of the rock formations. Then, use a mount to jump up to a series of wall runs and land on the next level. Turn around and use the last wall run to jump to a pole that you can use to climb to the top of the building where a chest is waiting for you. Shortpaw’s Dance Music Soundtrack

All Harvest Ridge Force Essence Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Force Essence to find in the Harvest Ridge region in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Force Essence Reward Force Essence Location 1 To get to this Force Essence, you first have to find the outpost up on the rock formation. Once you’re here, bring both mounts close to the door to the building and use one of them to jump up to a series of wall runs. Then, you need to open the door and call both mounts inside. Leave one on the platform that goes up when the door raises. Use the second to jump up to a platform and lock the door in place. Then, use the second mount to jump up to the next level of the region outside. Perk Slot

All Harvest Ridge Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Databank entry to find in the Harvest Ridge region in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Entry 1 You need to make your way up to the larger outpost on top of the rock formations. Once you’re there, use a mount to jump up to a series of wall runs and then use your force powers to open the building. Look for a Force Echo next to some eggs.

All Harvest Ridge Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Treasure to find in the Harvest Ridge region in Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 This one takes some doing. You’ll first need to find a way onto the rock formations. There’s a root that you can grab onto and climb up, but you need to use a mount to get enough elevation on your jump. Then, you’ll need to do a wall run, a wall jump, and another wall run. At the end of the second wall run, you’ll see a pole you can grab onto. Don’t grab the pole and let yourself fall just below the wall run. Then, walk around the back edge of this rock formation and you’ll find the treasure. Priorite Shard

All Harvest Ridge Seed Pod Locations in Jedi Survivor

There are 18 Seed Pods to find in the Harvest Ridge region in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 From the Southern Reach entrance, you’ll see an area underneath some rock formations. You can find a Seed Pod here. Note that this Pod was glitched for us and wouldn’t pop, so you may have to come back later if it does the same to you. Seed Pod Locations 2, 3, 4, and 5 From the last Seed Pod, you should see a small outpost. Just outside the walls of this place, you’ll find four more Pods. Seed Pod Location 6 From the first outpost, you need to head down the river a bit to find this next Pod. Seed Pod Locations 7 and 8 If you look at the rock formations near the last Pod, you’ll notice a place you can climb up. The problem is that the roots don’t extend to the bottom, so you’ll have to use a mount to give yourself some extra jumping power. Then, look around the edge of the rocks to find another few Pods. Seed Pod Location 9 From the last two Pods, use the wall run to get to the next formation. There’s another Pod here. Seed Pod Location 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 Behind the last Pod, you’ll see a wall jump section. Jump to the top and then you’ll see another wall run. Don’t use it. Instead, jump up behind it onto some rocks and you’ll find several more Pods. Seed Pod Location 15 Near the Untamed Downs side of this side, you’ll find a small body of water. Look around the outskirts to find this Pod. Seed Location 16 Up on the ridge overlooking the outpost, you’ll find another outpost guarded by several droids and raiders. Take them out and then find this Pod near the edge of the outpost. Seed Location 17 After grabbing the previous Pod, you’ll need to use a mount to jump up to the wall run, giving you access to the next level of this area. Next to the fence, you’ll find the next Pod. TBC Seed Location 18 TBC

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

