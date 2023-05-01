Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Smuggler’s Tunnels Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Smuggler’s Tunnels is a small area that you’ll encounter as you play through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s the location Cal discovers shortly after getting some rest at Pyloon’s Saloon after he lands on Koboh. Although investigating the area advances the plot point, there are multiple collectible items to find as you explore the area.
These collectibles are hidden throughout these tunnels, and you may need to return after you gain some abilities. Not every area will be readily available to you. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Smuggler’s Tunnels Collectibles and where they are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Where to Find Every Smuggler’s Tunnels Collectibles in Jedi: Survivor
You will need to track down 13 Collectibles in the Smuggler’s Tunnels. This is a location you can revisit after you unlock it while playing Jedi: Survivor. It’s in one of the underground locations on Koboh, underneath Pyloon’s Saloon.
There are five categories of collectibles you can find in this area. You will find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essences, Force Tears, and Treasures.
All Smuggler’s Tunnels Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor
You will only find one chest in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.
Chest Location
Chest Collection
Description
Reward
Chest Location 1
In the water, you can find the chest at the bottom of the Smuggler’s Tunnels. When you return to this area, go to where Cal and BD-1 fell through the hole and climb down into the water.
Tactical Pants
All Smuggler’s Tunnels Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor
There are five Databank entries for you to track down in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.
Databank Locations
Databank Collection
Description
Databank Location 1
You can find the first Databank entry on the other side of the Green Shield Door as Cal makes his way inside the caves.
Databank Location 2
You can find another Databank entry close to the entrance of the far side of the Smuggler’s Caves. These will be underneath the Rambler’s Reach House, close to the Stables. You can reach this location using the Relter that overlooks the Outpost.
Databank Location 3
There is a Databank Entry on the other side of the Green Shield Door as you make your way underground before you unlock the shortcut to the Smuggler’s Tunnels, where you first started.
Databank Location 4
There is a Databank entry on the left side, before you have to jump through the caves.
Databank Location 5
There is a Databank entry in the small wall, in an alternative pathway before jumping into the larger Smuggler’s Tunnels caves.
All Smuggler’s Tunnels Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor
You will find two Force Essence locations in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.
Force Essence Location
Force Essence Collection
Description
Reward
Force Essence Location 1
This Force Essence will appear close to the entrance where you initially enter the Smuggler’s Tunnels. It will be inside the cavern with the enemies and on the left side, next to the stone pillars.
Skill Point
Force Essence Location 2
There is a Force Essence on the far side of the cave. You’ll need to enter from the alternative entrance by using the Relter to fly to the top of the building outside Rambler’s Reach Outpost and then sneak side. Follow the pathway, and traverse the runnable walls and the Green Shield Doors to find it outside the shortcut connecting the two passages.
Perk Slot
All Smuggler’s Tunnels Force Tear locations in Jedi: Survivor
The Smuggler’s Tunnels only have one Force Tear for you to find in Jedi: Survivor.
Force Tear Location
Force Tear Collection
Description
Reward
Force Tear Location 1
To the left of where Cal fell to discover the Chamber of Duality, there are runnable walls you can use to reach this Force Tear. A Green Shield Wall will guard it.
Skill Point
All Smuggler’s Tunnels Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor
There are four treasures for you to find in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.
Treasure Location
Treasure Collection
Description
Reward
Treasure Location 1
You can find this inside the building you can reach using the Relter. You should find it inside one of the stables.
Priorite Shard
Treasure Location 2
From the building leading to the Smuggler’s Tunnels, go through them, and then take the passage on the left. You should find a Treasure at the end of the cavern.
Priorite Shard
Treasure Location 3
Before you reach the end of these tunnels, look to the right and there should be another Treasure before you have to do any obstacle jumping.
Priorite Shard
Treasure Location 4
The fourth location is the most difficult. You can find it right before the Green Shield that you have to pass through to get to the runnable wall in the small alcove with the Databank Entry 5. You need to swing your Lightsaber around at the rocks to cause it to drop.