Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Smuggler’s Tunnels Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Smuggler’s Tunnels is a small area that you’ll encounter as you play through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s the location Cal discovers shortly after getting some rest at Pyloon’s Saloon after he lands on Koboh. Although investigating the area advances the plot point, there are multiple collectible items to find as you explore the area.

These collectibles are hidden throughout these tunnels, and you may need to return after you gain some abilities. Not every area will be readily available to you. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Smuggler’s Tunnels Collectibles and where they are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Smuggler’s Tunnels Collectibles in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to track down 13 Collectibles in the Smuggler’s Tunnels. This is a location you can revisit after you unlock it while playing Jedi: Survivor. It’s in one of the underground locations on Koboh, underneath Pyloon’s Saloon.

There are five categories of collectibles you can find in this area. You will find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essences, Force Tears, and Treasures.

All Smuggler’s Tunnels Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will only find one chest in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest Location 1 In the water, you can find the chest at the bottom of the Smuggler’s Tunnels. When you return to this area, go to where Cal and BD-1 fell through the hole and climb down into the water. Tactical Pants

All Smuggler’s Tunnels Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are five Databank entries for you to track down in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Locations Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 You can find the first Databank entry on the other side of the Green Shield Door as Cal makes his way inside the caves. Databank Location 2 You can find another Databank entry close to the entrance of the far side of the Smuggler’s Caves. These will be underneath the Rambler’s Reach House, close to the Stables. You can reach this location using the Relter that overlooks the Outpost. Databank Location 3 There is a Databank Entry on the other side of the Green Shield Door as you make your way underground before you unlock the shortcut to the Smuggler’s Tunnels, where you first started. Databank Location 4 There is a Databank entry on the left side, before you have to jump through the caves. Databank Location 5 There is a Databank entry in the small wall, in an alternative pathway before jumping into the larger Smuggler’s Tunnels caves.

All Smuggler’s Tunnels Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will find two Force Essence locations in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Reward Force Essence Location 1 This Force Essence will appear close to the entrance where you initially enter the Smuggler’s Tunnels. It will be inside the cavern with the enemies and on the left side, next to the stone pillars. Skill Point Force Essence Location 2 There is a Force Essence on the far side of the cave. You’ll need to enter from the alternative entrance by using the Relter to fly to the top of the building outside Rambler’s Reach Outpost and then sneak side. Follow the pathway, and traverse the runnable walls and the Green Shield Doors to find it outside the shortcut connecting the two passages. Perk Slot

All Smuggler’s Tunnels Force Tear locations in Jedi: Survivor

The Smuggler’s Tunnels only have one Force Tear for you to find in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Tear Location Force Tear Collection Description Reward Force Tear Location 1 To the left of where Cal fell to discover the Chamber of Duality, there are runnable walls you can use to reach this Force Tear. A Green Shield Wall will guard it. Skill Point

All Smuggler’s Tunnels Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are four treasures for you to find in the Smuggler’s Tunnels in Jedi: Survivor.