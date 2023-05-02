Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Sodden Grotto Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is filled with regions for you to explore as you complete its many side quests and find all of its collectibles. One side quest tasks you with tracking down prospectors in Koboh. This takes you to a small region in Koboh called the Sodden Grotto where you can find a handful of collectibles.

Fortunately, most of these collectibles are relatively easy to get. In fact, you seemingly don’t need any unlocked abilities to find them all. That said, one is a bit confusing if you don’t know where to look, so we’ve put together a list for you. This guide covers where to find all Sodden Grotto collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Sodden Grotto Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 8 collectibles to find in the Jedi: Survivor Sodden Grotto region. Unlike most regions, you can get all of these collectibles your first time through, making it a relatively easy area to finish.

There are four types of collectibles to find in Harvest Ridge: Chests, Force Essences, Databank Entries, and Treasures.

All Sodden Grotto Chest Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one chest to find in the Sodden Grotto region in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Chest Reward Chest Location 1 You’ll need to work your way to the very back of the Grotto for this. Just follow the paths until you find a passive robot. Follow it and you’ll find the Chest (along with a few monsters). Scrapyard Legs BD-1 Cosmetic

All Sodden Grotto Force Essence Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Force Essence to find in the Sodden Grotto region in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Force Essence Reward Force Essence Location 1 You’ll need to find the Mediate point for this. Thankfully, the Grotto is pretty linear, so just move through it and you’ll find it. Then, you need to jump down into the pit below and fight off a very large monster (we won’t spoil the moment for you) before grabbing the Essence. Perk

All Sodden Grotto Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are four Databank entries to find in the Sodden Grotto region in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Entry 1 When you enter from the Hunter’s Quarry, turn left and you’ll find a wall you can use Force Push on. Do so and then follow the path until you come to a branch. Turn left again, cut the tubes, and find the first Entry here. Databank Entry 2 From the last entry, go back out from behind the tubes and follow the other path from the branch mentioned above. Eventually, you’ll come across an area with several dead animals. Let BD scan them to get another Entry. Databank Entry 3 and 4 Keep following the path until you find the shortcut back to the start. Then, continue along the path heading to your left and you’ll find a giant ribcage for BD to scan. The final Entry is just a bit further down next to the Mediate point.

All Sodden Grotto Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Treasure to find in the Sodden Grotto region in Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 When you enter the area from Hunter’s Quarry, walk forward and you’ll notice a lower path. Follow this to the end (watching out for an ambushing enemy), and you’ll find the first Treasure. Priorite Shard Treasure Location 2 As you work your way through the Grotto you’ll come across a Scavenger Droid. You need to sneak up on it and kill it to get the final Treasure. Priorite Shard

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

