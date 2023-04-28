Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Winding Ravine Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is filled with exciting place to explore, from the stunning planet of Koboh to the iconic Coruscant. Each region contains several collectibles you will need to track down, awarding you useful resources to trade with specific vendors or unlock special appearance items.

One area you can explore on Koboh is the Winding Ravine. It’s a hidden location that is easy to miss when playing the main story of Jedi: Survivor, but you might find it while trying to track down every collectible on the planet. This guide covers how to find all Winding Ravine Collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Winding Ravine Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 11 collectibles for you to find in the Winding Ravine in Jedi: Survivor. This is close to the first two areas of the game, but you won’t be able to unlock this area until you gain the ability Confusion: Large Fauna. This ability allows you to befriend the large creature at the Derelict Dam, and it will carry you over from the Derelict Dam to the Winding Ravine.

There are four categories of collectibles for you to find in the Winding Ravine. You will track down: Chests, Force Essences, Treasures, and Seed Pods. Some are close together, and others are hidden in this small area.

All Winding Ravine Chest locations in Jedi Survivor

There are three Chests for you to track down in Jedi: Survivor’s Winding Ravine area.

Chest location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest Location 1 You can find this Jedi: Survivor chest when you’re shuffling the large crates around to reach the Force Essence. You can run across a small side area, and the chest will be on the other side. Warm Material Material color Chest Location 2 There is a second chest in the area with the Force Essence. It’s to the left of where you start this area, with a runnable wall. Start on the far side of it, wall-jumping twice to reach the top. We also had to use the Force Dash to scale the ledge. Cal beard, Goatee Chest Location 3 The final chest is where the Winding Ravine area ends, at the top. You can reach this after swinging across the large gap, then fly the Relter to the second area before reaching the final Relter to return to the Derelict Dam. Hunter Lightsaber appearance

All Winding Ravine Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will only find one Force Essence in the Winding Ravine in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence location Force Essence collection Description Reward Force Essence Location 1 You can find this Jedi: Survivor Force Essence in an area with two crates. You will need to use one crate to get you to reach a higher area, where you can Force Push the second one down below. Then, place a crate between the lower gap, and you can push the second crate across it to another ledge, leading you to the Force Essence. Maximum Force increase

All Winding Ravine Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Treasures for you to find in the Winding Ravine in Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure location Treasure collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 You can find this Treasure before reaching the large gap, where you need to grab the rope. Rather than going to the left, use the runnable wall and go to the right side of the cave, and you can find it on a ledge. Priorite Shard Treasure Location 2 The second Jedi: Survivor Treasure is on a small rock in the middle of the gap. When you grab the rope, rather than going across, turn around, and swing on the nearest rock formation, and the Treasure will be there. Priorite Shard

All Winding Ravine Seed Pod locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find five Seed Pods in Jedi: Survivor’s Winding Ravine region.