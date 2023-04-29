Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Find The Poncho Location

Cal Kestis is best known for wearing a Poncho, and it’s become a favorite item for a lot of fans of the series. This fan-favorite item returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we can tell you it’s a tough item to unlock. However, once you get it, you can wear it for the rest of the game and enjoy being in Cal’s preferred outfit.

Tracking down the Poncho is also tough. There’s no exact location showing where to find this item, which can make it difficult to know where to look, especially with all the collectibles you can find. This guide covers how you can find and get the Poncho in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find The Poncho Chest Location in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

We can confirm that Jedi: Survivor does the Poncho, and it is an appearance item that you can have Cal wear. You will find it inside a chest hidden in the Fort Kah’lin region. This area is on the Koboh planet, close to the Southern Reach, Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and Untamed Downs.

When you arrive at Jedi: Survivor’s Fort Kah’lin, start heading towards the Meditation Point of this location, and then look for a ledge with a Grappling point. This will take you to some Watchtowers, and then you will need to make your way to a small arena area with several B1 Battle Droids.

You’ll want to destroy the B1 Droids first, then step onto the center of the arena, causing you to drop down. When you land on the bottom, you’ll be facing off against the Spawn of Oggdo, a creature that’s similar to one of the bosses from Fallen Order that you can now find in Jedi: Survivor, and defeating this creature is how you unlock the Poncho. It’s guarding a chest in the back of the cave that contains the item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you defeat the Spawn of Oggdo, you can freely go for the chest in the back of the cave and obtain the Poncho. Not only will you get the Poncho item, but it comes with all of the colors unlocked, so you can freely spawn through your favorite combination and create a new outfit for Cal in Jedi: Survivor.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

Jedi: Survivor Walkthrough | All Koboh Collectibles & Where to Find Them | All Abilities & How to Unlock Them | All Lightsaber Stances & How They Work | How Players Can Customize Lightsabers | How to Find T-18N | How to Help the Pit Droid with its Stuck Ship | All Chests & Rewards Players Can Find with T-18N